Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have opened talks with Sunderland over a potential move for Jobe Bellingham.

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the German outfit are seriously interested in a move for the midfielder this summer.

The 19-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in the Championship with the Black Cats.

Bellingham has featured 34 times this season for Sunderland, with Régis Le Bris’ side competing for promotion to the Premier League.

RB Leipzig open Sunderland, Jobe Bellingham transfer talks ahead of the summer

It has been reported that RB Leipzig have held initial talks over a deal to sign Bellingham this summer.

It is understood that the German club are very keen on a deal to bring the player to the Bundesliga, with European football - potentially the Champions League - in their sights for 2025-26.

However, a road block is already evident in negotiations, with Plettenberg claiming that as of now, the asking price is too high for them to purchase the 19-year-old.

Bellingham could follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who made the switch to Borussia Dortmund after breaking through at Birmingham City.

The younger Bellingham brother made the switch to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2023, and has been a key figure over the last two seasons.

RB Leipzig will be expecting competition from numerous other clubs, with TEAMtalk previously reporting interest from up to six Premier League sides.

Bellingham has a contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028, giving them leverage in any upcoming transfer negotiations.

Jobe Bellingham’s importance to Sunderland AFC

Bellingham signed for Sunderland in 2023 in a deal worth around a figure worth a reported £3 million.

Since then, he has become a key figure in the side, making 45 league appearances for the side in his opening campaign.

Jobe Bellingham's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of March 29th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 40.02 Pass Completion (%) 84.80 Progressive Passes 4.82 Progressive Carries 1.31 Successful Take-ons 0.92 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.78 Progressive Passes Received 2.82

He has remained a consistent starter under Le Bris following his arrival as head coach in the summer.

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, and they will likely have to secure promotion to the Premier League this season if they are going to keep Bellingham at the club for 2025-26.

Jobe Bellingham's transfer saga is just beginning - it could be a long few months for Sunderland

RB Leipzig are making the first big move for Bellingham, which could cause others to follow in a bid to not lose out on his signing.

The summer market doesn’t open until June, but we’ve seen over the last few years that clubs are starting to become more proactive in a bid to get their business done as early as possible.

That Sunderland’s league status for next year isn’t known yet puts the club in a tricky position, as that could have a big role to play in Bellingham’s future.

A move to Germany would make sense given how much it proved beneficial for Jude Bellingham, but this transfer saga is just beginning, so there’s no telling whether RB Leipzig will be his next club just yet.

You'd imagine some big Premier League clubs will be submitting their own packages ahead of their seasons ending in May, so this is only the start of the Bellingham saga and nowhere near the end of it.