With a difficult season now finalised for Sunderland, their attentions can turn to the transfer market and investing into the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

After an underwhelming season of stagnation in the second tier in finishing 16th in the league, there are bound to be a number of changes behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the futures of many players up for discussion in both the short and long-term, as well as the need for a new man in the dugout.

Mike Dodds was in the caretaker hotseat until the end of the season, and they now need to make an appointment as early as possible for the right candidate to help transition the club into next season. Michael Beale was an unpopular appointment with Black Cats supporters and he failed to win over the doubters during his two-month spell at the helm.

Dodds was only in interim charge but the club have had four permanent managers in two years and are in need of the next boss to take a young squad to the next level. A swift appointment would also allow for an easier summer, with whoever comes in able to assess the playing squad and hit the ground running, whilst dragging things out could see the Black Cats fall behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season.

For now, the club have plenty of work to do, and that includes tying down players to longer-term deals that are running out of contract in the next year.

There are four players who have their deals ending in 2025 at the Stadium of Light and are on course to depart if nothing changes...

Elliot Embleton

Elliot Embleton has experience of getting promotion with Sunderland, but he found himself loaned out in the first half of the last season to add another creative attacking option to Derby County's ranks.

However, it was only a loan, and a fairly uneventful and unsuccessful one at that. It was hoped that he could add more invention and the ability to score from range to their midfield, but he's now in limbo with just a year left on his contract.

The academy graduate and the club need to decide what is best for him heading into next season but an extension appears unlikely as things stand.

Niall Huggins

Versatile full-back Niall Huggons is capable of playing on both sides for Sunderland but has failed to nail down a regular first-team spot since joining the club from Leeds United.

Huggins has been hampered by injuries and made just 20 appearances last season so will be hoping to kick on and prove his worth in pre-season, after showing flashes throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The Welsh U-21 international has played just 28 times for Sunderland in total since the summer of 2021 and may be looking for a move should he not get more of a look-in with the senior squad next season if his injuries are behind him.

At 23, the defender is still young and iNews reported back in December that the Wearsiders were working on a new contract.

Chris Rigg

Youngster Chris Rigg has already made a breakthrough into senior football, making his debut well over 12 months ago under Tony Mowbray in an FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury Town.

He scored three goals this season, with one coming in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe, another earlier in the season in a 5-0 thumping of Southampton, and the last during a 5-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Featuring as often as he has at his age was always likely to catch the eye and Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have been linked, which will only make his contract situation something that Sunderland will be more keen to solve.

Rigg cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 later this month and though it is said that there is an agreement over terms between the player and his current club, interest from elsewhere could yet scupper things.

Chris Rigg's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland U-18 18 3 4 Sunderland U-21 13 0 0 Sunderland 25 3 0

Alex Bass

Alex Bass has been in remarkable form for AFC Wimbledon during the recent season, with the Sunderland loanee proving himself to be a reliable presence between the sticks for the Dons.

Bass’ influence on a backline that was regularly leaking goals last season can’t be understated, leaving parent club Sunderland with a big decision to make over his future in the summer.

While his contract on Wearside runs until the summer of 2025, the club do have the option of extending for a further year if they wish to do so.