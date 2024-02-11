Highlights Sunderland's transfer strategy of signing talented young players has served them well this season.

All star players at Sunderland have multiple years left on their contracts to protect their assets.

Bradley Dack, Corry Evans, and Ellis Taylor are players whose contracts could potentially expire and leave the club.

Sunderland will be hoping to continue their push for the play-offs this season following the closure of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats were able to keep hold of top scorer Jack Clarke after reported interest from West Ham, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Serie A side, Lazio.

It’s not only on the pitch where things are looking good for Michael Beale's side, but their clear transfer strategy that has focused on signing talented young players has served them well this season.

Age of Sunderland 2023/24 signings, as per Transfermarkt Player Name (Age) Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn (24) Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt (20) PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham (17) Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda (18) FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo (19) Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis (20) Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack (29) Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele (20) PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche (21) FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop (23) Man United Permanent Mason Burstow (20) Chelsea Loan Romaine Mundle (20) Standard Liege Permanent Leo Fuhr Hjelde (20) Leeds United Permanent Callum Styles (23) Barnsley Loan

Part of the approach means the club also has to ensure all their assets are protected, and, generally, that’s what they have done, with all their star men having multiple years left on their contracts.

Sunderland players with expiring contracts

Having allowed midfielder Alex Pritchard to depart for Birmingham City in January, a player whose contract was up with the club in the summer, there are still three players that could potentially depart the Stadium of Light once their current contracts are up.

Bradley Dack

The former Blackburn man reunited with former boss Tony Mowbray earlier this year, agreeing a one-year deal, with Sunderland also having the option to extend his contract by 12 months.

So, whilst Dack is technically going to be available on a free as it stands, that situation could change if the Wearside outfit decides to trigger the option.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the player to show why the club should do just that. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do much so far, with injuries restricting Dack to a handful of appearances, although he is set to return this month after picking up a hamstring problem in Sunderland's Boxing Day win over Hull City.

While he was a player admired by Mowbray and was a big reason he decided to join the football club, it remains unclear if he is firmly within the new Sunderland manager's plans going forward.

Corry Evans

Evans was a reliable player for Sunderland after joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2021, playing 36 times as they won promotion from League One.

But, his season was cut short over a year ago after a serious knee injury picked up in a victory over Middlesbrough, which was a major blow for the player and the Black Cats, who missed the leadership qualities of the 33-year-old.

Evans is still yet to return to the first-team picture as of February's start, despite being predicted to be available for the start of 2024.

Due to the injury, it would appear to be very difficult for Evans to earn a new deal having signed a one-year extension last February, but his value around the training ground and his experience means another short-term contract can’t be totally ruled out. However, it’s something that is unlikely to be sorted until closer to the summer.

Ellis Taylor

There was a lot of excitement around the 20-year-old when he signed a three-year professional contract with the club back in 2021.

And, even though he has gone on to play for the first-team, it’s fair to say he hasn’t made the impact that many would’ve expected.

That’s not to say Taylor doesn’t have potential, but there are others who appear to have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order.

Mowbray clearly rated the midfielder during his time in charge as he has made the bench this season, but he didn't get any minutes.