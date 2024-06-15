Highlights The Black Cats finished 16th last season, with player Dan Neil potentially leaving due to contract issues.

Jack Clarke's standout performance may earn him a Premier League move, despite his contract not expiring until 2026.

Ipswich Town shows interest in Pierre Ekwah, who aims for a Premier League opportunity with his key contributions.

Sunderland suffered a disappointing end to the last Championship season.

The Black Cats’ campaign ended with the team finishing 16th in the table and only six points clear of the relegation zone.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds was unable to turn things around after Michael Beale’s disastrous 63-day reign in charge.

The search for his permanent successor is ongoing, which is having a potential impact on the club’s summer transfer plans.

It has been claimed that the uncertainty surrounding the situation has played a role in Dan Neil’s decision to reject a new contract offer.

While the midfielder still has two years remaining on his current deal, this move could lead to a potential exit this summer if the Wearside outfit decide to cash in to avoid his value dropping without a new contract.

Here we look at two other Sunderland players that could also potentially follow Neil out the door of the Stadium of Light this transfer window…

Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke’s future at Sunderland has been under scrutiny for quite some time, but he has remained despite reported interest from teams in the Premier League, and even Serie A.

However, the disappointing end to the season will surely open the door for his exit from the Stadium of Light.

The winger was the team’s standout player last year, contributing 15 goals and four assists in the league (all stats from Fbref).

According to The Northern Echo, newly-promoted Southampton are considering an approach for the forward this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Clarke’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, meaning now might also be the best time to cash in on the player.

His value will start to decline as he nears the final 12 months of his deal, so this summer might be the last time to get a really sizable fee for him.

A bid in the region of £15 to 20 million might be needed to convince Sunderland to sell, but now is as likely a time for an exit from the club as any.

Jack Clarke's stats per 90 in 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.26 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.19 Shots 2.75 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.23 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 5.41

Pierre Ekwah

Another newly-promoted side has been linked with Pierre Ekwah in Ipswich Town.

According to TBR Football, the Tractor Boys have set their sights on a double Sunderland raid, with Dan Ballard also on their transfer shortlist.

However, the Black Cats are reportedly planning talks with Ballard in order to try and convince him to commit his future to the club.

But the future of Ekwah remains uncertain, with the midfielder proving a key player for the Championship side last season.

His impressive performances have earned him the attention of the Suffolk outfit ahead of their return to the top flight.

This could be an exciting opportunity for the Frenchman, as it would mean the chance to compete in the first division.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to find an agreement with Sunderland, especially given he has a contract until the summer of 2027.

The Championship side holds a strong negotiating position but the 22-year-old will be excited at the prospect of potentially competing in the Premier League next season, and could push for a move this summer to ensure it comes to fruition.