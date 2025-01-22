Everton are interested in Sunderland’s Dan Neil, although the Championship high-flyers are determined to keep hold of the midfielder beyond the winter window.

The 23-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for Regis Le Bris this season, with the only game he has missed in the league coming because of suspension.

Whilst some of Neil’s Black Cats’ teammates have attracted attention, his form hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the Telegraph has revealed that Everton are tracking the Sunderland skipper.

Everton interested in Sunderland’s Dan Neil

David Moyes has recently replaced Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, with the Scotsman picking up his first win since his return to the dugout as Everton beat Tottenham last time out.

That was a welcome boost for the Toffees in their quest to survive, but the boss will recognise that the squad still needs improving, and he is said to have identified Neil as a target.

The update does explain that Sunderland will be reluctant to sell such an influential figure mid-season, so you would imagine it would take a serious offer to tempt the Wearside outfit to sell their captain in the next two weeks.

Dan Neil is key to Sunderland’s promotion push

With Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and now Enzo Le Fee part of Sunderland’s midfield, it’s understandable that Neil has gone under the radar somewhat outside the Stadium of Light.

But, he is a player that Le Bris appreciates, and his work-rate off the ball and positional play makes him a key component in this stylish Sunderland side.

With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will sanction a sale before February 3rd, as the focus is on helping the manager and giving him a squad that can finish in the top two.

Championship Table (as of 22/1/25, prior to Wednesday fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 28 22 58 2 Leeds United 27 32 56 3 Sunderland 28 18 54 4 Burnley 27 22 53

Over the years, Sunderland have cashed in on players if they could make a substantial profit, but the signing of Le Fee has signalled a different approach this month as they go all-out to win promotion.

From Neil’s perspective, the chance to join Everton would obviously appeal, as they are a big club who are in the top-flight, and there is an expectation that they will kick on under the new owners.

Yet, having come through the academy at Sunderland, he will surely love the opportunity to help take them back to the Premier League.

In the summer, it may be a different story, but, right now, Sunderland will feel they are in a strong position to retain Neil.