Highlights Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly top of Sunderland's wish list as they look for a long-term manager.

Mike Dodds is currently in charge on an interim basis, but Heckingbottom is set to be targeted this summer.

Heckingbottom previously spoke to Sunderland about their managerial vacancy prior to Micheal Beale's appointment.

Sunderland have made former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom their number one target for their current managerial vacancy.

Mike Dodds is currently in charge at the Stadium of Light on an interim basis following Mick Beale's departure, but it appears long-term the club are set to look elsewhere.

Sunderland set to target Paul Heckingbottom

The above link comes courtesy of Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the 46-year-old tops the club's wish list when it comes to appointing their next boss.

Currenlty underwhelming under Dodds, Nixon reveals that the club are looking for a long-term appointment, with Heckingbottom supposedly ticking a lot of boxes in the club's search.

There is one slight caveat with regards to Sunderland's interest, though.

Nixon reports that Heckingbottom is their number one target as long as he is willing to work within the current framework and their way of doing things at the Stadium of Light.

In recent seasons, Sunderland have targeted young, up and coming talent in the transfer market and this would be expected to continue if Heckingbottom was hired.

Furthermore, NIxon also claims that the club want to keep hold of some of their existing staff under their next boss.

Sunderland reportedly spoke to Heckingbottom prior to Michael Beale taking charge in December, too.

Paul Heckingbottom's managerial record

Heckingbottom has, of course, been out of work since being sacked by Sheffield United back in December.

The former Blades boss was sacked after losing a six-pointer against fellow relegation rivals Burnley 5-0 which sent Sheffield United bottom of the Premier League.

On the whole, Heckingbottom did do some excellent work at Bramall Lane, though.

Having been appointed as permanent Sheffield United boss in November 2021 following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, Paul Heckingbottom guided Sheffield United to fifth place in the Championship, reaching the play-offs and helping the club earn a chance to instantly return to the top-flight.

Paul Heckingbottom's managerial record according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Barnsley 105 37 28 40 Leeds 16 4 4 8 Hibernian 32 12 10 10 Sheffield United 109 51 18 40

This was not to be, however, with the Blades being beaten by eventual play-off winners Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.

Not dwelling on that disappointment, Heckingbottom would go on to guide the Blades to automatic promotion last season, finishing on 91 points and second to only Burnley in the second tier.

Prior to his spell at Sheffield United, Heckingbottom also had spells in charge of Hibernian, Leeds United and Barnsley.

Speakman on Sunderland manager search

With Dodds in charge on an interim basis, news has been fairly quiet on the Sunderland managerial front.

However, recently, the club's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman offered an insight into their current thinking with regards to Mick Beale's long-term successor.

According to the Sunderland Echo, minutes from a recent club forum read: "KS explained that the Club has confidence in the team and the team behind the team,"

"There are players returning over the coming weeks and although it’s a difficult moment, we need to be together. He referenced the exceptional support at Southampton and believes fans will maintain a positive focus towards the team.

"On the Head Coach search, he added that the club consciously had a period of reflection after Michael Beale’s departure and are now engaging in meetings with prospective Head Coaches. This will flow into formal interviews and a decision."

It will certainly be interesting to see who the Black Cats appoint in the summer.