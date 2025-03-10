Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that Patrick Roberts is fit and available for the encounter with Preston North End this Tuesday night.

The forward was replaced at the midway point of the first-half in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light, but the Black Cats’ boss has admitted his substitution was merely precautionary, and he will be ready to take on the Lilywhites in midweek.

Despite only lasting 24 minutes at the weekend, Le Bris has hinted that Roberts could well start on Wearside just three days later, when quizzed in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

The Mackems will be looking to make it three league wins in a row when the Lancashire side come to town, with an eight-point gap separating themselves and the automatic promotion places in the Championship with ten matches remaining in the season.

Roberts looks set to be ready to cause North End all sorts of problems on Tuesday night, with all the necessary tests done after his premature replacement on Saturday failing to find any significant issue.

That means the 28-year-old will be available to try and add to his eight goal contributions this season against Paul Heckingbottom’s side, and keep up his record of just missing one league match all season.

When quizzed on the winger’s potential for being involved in the game after the weekend, Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo: “Patrick is fine and will be available tomorrow.

“He only played 25 minutes on Saturday so I think he will be fine to start the game, but we will see tomorrow.”

Patrick Roberts Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 35 Starts 30 Goals 2 Assists 6 As of 10/3/25

While there is still a level of ambiguity surrounding whether he will start the game or not, the fact that Sunderland have a player capable of match-defining contributions fit and firing ahead of the season’s run-in is a massive boost for the coming months, with a play-off campaign the most likely scenario for the Wearsiders right now.

Patrick Roberts avoids joining Sunderland injury concerns

The last thing Sunderland need right now is any more injuries, and the news regarding Roberts will be welcomed by everyone at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris already has to contend with the loss of a number of key players right now, with Enzo Le Fee set to be out until next month with a hamstring concern, while Ian Poveda and Jayden Danns [pictured] are also still on the sidelines.

Ajibola Alese, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins and Sales Abdul Samed are also unavailable for Tuesday’s showdown with Preston, with the Black Cats wanting to keep as many players as fit and healthy as they can ahead of a crucial end to the season.