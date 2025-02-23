Sunderland are a club riding the crest of a wave right now, with the Wearsiders in the hunt for a return to the Premier League after eight seasons out of the top flight.

The Mackems have enjoyed considerable success under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, with the Swiss-French businessman acquiring a controlling stake in the club in 2021, before becoming majority shareholder in June 2022.

His stake then rose from 51% to 64% in the following year, as he bought out the departing Charlie Methven’s shares in the football club, as well as a portion of outgoing Stewart Donald’s ownership.

The 28-year-old evidently has plenty of money to throw around, and we took a look at how he compares to the EFL’s richest owners, with billionaires becoming two a penny in the second tier these days.

How Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made his money and net worth

Louis-Dreyfus is the heir to the Louis-Dreyfus fortunes, with his late father Robert acquiring the wealth through the Louis Dreyfus Group; a French merchant firm that is involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping, and finance and is said to employ somewhere in the region of 22,000 people.

Robert, as well as Kyril have been involved with Ligue 1 club Marseille in the past, with Louis-Dreyfus Jr still said to own 5% of the French side after his father owned the club while he was still alive.

Sunderland seasons under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus Season Division Finish 2021/22 League One 5th (promoted via play-offs) 2022/23 Championship 6th 2023/24 Championship 16th 2024/25 Championship 4th* As of 20/2/25

Overall, the young tycoon is said to be worth somewhere in the region of £2 billion, with the Sunderland Echo confirming as much last year.

Right now, Forbes lists the Louis-Dreyfus family altogether as being worth £4.9 billion, ranking mother of the family Margarita and the family as the 624th richest billionaires in the world after summing up the family's total wealth.

Meanwhile, Sartori's wealth pales in comparison to his fellow Sunderland shareholder, with the Uruguayan businessman's fortune said to amass to £80 million.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ wealth compared to EFL owners

Louis-Dreyfus is in good company when it comes to billionaire owners in the Championship these days, with a whole host of mega-rich businessman owning clubs in England’s second tier.

Queens Park Rangers are said to have the richest owners in the division, with Ruben Gnanalingam majority shareholder, while Richard Reilly and Lakshmi Mittal act as minority shareholders, with the trio having a combined wealth of over £14 million.

The Venky’s Group [pictured] at Blackburn Rovers are also said to have a net worth of over £1 billion, as well as Bristol City’s local man made good Stephen Lansdown, and the Coates family who oversee matters at Stoke City.

Denise DeBartolo York and 49ers Enterprises are also on the Championship rich list, with the Leeds United owners aid to be worth over £4.5 billion.

With the likes of Plymouth Argyle’s Simon Hallett at the other end of the division with ‘only’ £66 million to his name, it shows the disparity within the division right now, and Louis-Dreyfus will have his sights set on promotion to the Premier League before too long, with things set up for major investment in the playing squad should they get over the line.