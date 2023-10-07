Highlights Sunderland wide man Patrick Roberts sees his current contract expire at the Stadium of Light next summer, in 2024.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray would be a loser if Patrick Roberts leaves the club as the Sunderland boss would be losing a talented and experienced player.

On the other hand, if Roberts were to leave, it could be good news for Abdoullah Ba, as it would give him less competition for the starting berth on the right-hand side of the pitch this season.

Patrick Roberts really showed his talent in the Championship for Sunderland last season.

Indeed, five goals and seven assists in the league was a decent return as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, and the club will be hoping for more of the same in 2023/24.

Sunderland do face one big dilemma with regards to the 26-year-old, though. His contract is due to expire next summer.

At this stage, it is unclear whether or not he will sign a new deal, too, with Sunderland having preferred to focus their attention on younger players in recent years, and although Roberts is only 26, the club could prioritise bringing through some of their younger talent.

This saw Roberts linked with a move away from Sunderland this summer, and could also mean a potential January sale is a possibility if no new contract is agreed.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at one winner and one loser as a result of any potential deal that would see Roberts depart the club.

Loser: Tony Mowbray

If indeed Roberts does depart the Stadium of Light, in terms of a potential loser as part of the deal, it is hard to look past Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

At the end of the day, no manager wants to lose their talented players, and Roberts is certainly that.

The 26-year-old really showed his worth last season as the club reached the play-offs, with Roberts stepping up and scoring five goals and registering seven assists during the campaign.

More than that, though, and it might sound strange to say, given he is just 26-years-old, Roberts is vastly experienced for his age, and this is something that is a premium in the current Sunderland squad.

The club have opted to go for younger talents in the transfer market in recent years, and that has worked out on the pitch of late. However, it has left them lacking senior professionals in the squad.

At 26, as mentioned, Roberts is hardly senior, but given the amount of clubs he has played for, and different leagues he has played in, he boasts more experience than a lot of Sunderland's squad.

Winner: Abdoullah Ba

Whilst Mowbray could be considered a 'loser' in any potential deal that could see Roberts leave the Stadium of Light, one winner could be viewed as Abdoullah Ba.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the Stadium of Light last summer form Le Havre.

He made 27 Championship appearances last season, but rarely did he start matches, and when he did he would often play centrally.

This season though, Bah has been far more involved, often starting out on the right hand side.

Were Roberts to leave, Ba would simply have less competition for that starting berth and, therefore, would be a winner were Roberts to leave.