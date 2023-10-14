Highlights Sunderland made significant changes to their forward line in the summer transfer window, including the signing of Ukrainian attacker Nazariy Rusyn.

Rusyn admitted that the language barrier has been challenging for him and that communication is important for football players.

While Rusyn has yet to make a strong impact on the field, it's still too early to write off his move to Sunderland, as the club has a good track record in recruitment.

Enforcing the final third was always going to be a significant port of call for Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side rallied to the Championship play-offs upon their immediate return to the league last time out, but it was immediately apparent that change was going to occur.

Much of that success was aided by the brilliance of Amad Diallo, who emerged as one of the division’s finest operators and chipped in with 14 goals in all competitions before returning to Manchester United upon the conclusion of his loan deal on Wearside.

The state of play involving Ross Stewart was perennially speculative too, and Sunderland’s attempts to keep hold of him were simply delaying the inevitable as he repeatedly rejected offers to renew his terms.

With just one year left on his contract, he was sold to Southampton.

But Sunderland pulled no punches in terms of refreshing the forward line and notably made the intriguing signing of Ukrainian attacker Nazariy Rusyn on deadline day, a largely-unknown presence on English shores.

Rusyn was signed from Ukraine top-flight outfit Zorya Lugansk off the back of an impressive 13-goal campaign, although the footballing contrast with moving to England naturally called for a period of adaptation first.

As of yet, the versatile forward hasn’t hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light but has seldom been afforded the opportunity to do so either, playing just 30 minutes of football after making his debut against Cardiff City.

He’s now taken time to address his start to life in Sunderland colours.

What has Nazariy Rusyn said about his start to life at Sunderland?

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Tribuna while on international duty, Rusyn explained: "I’ll say this, it’s like another planet. It’s hard for me because I don’t know the language, this is the main problem. Communication is very important for football players.

"It’s difficult, but that’s okay, I’m getting used to it little by little. Now the family will move and it will be easier.

“I need time, I understand that I’m not in a hurry, I try to listen to the coach, do what he wants and just get used to it.

On the acclimatisation to the Championship itself, Rusyn added: "The pace is much higher, and every team can beat every team. Almost all clubs are equal, only Leicester stands out more or less.

“The games are very difficult, there are no easy matches.

"It’s a high level, a very good championship, high pace and the players work very well with the ball. All the guys are very technical.

"This is a great experience for me, I am very glad that I got into a team where I can play and develop.”

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Will Nazariy Rusyn come good at Sunderland?

Though it’s somewhat difficult to compare the Ukrainian top division to the Championship, his numbers over there are nonetheless impressive and suggestive of his capabilities at full-throttle.

It simply seems as though he needs more time to settle into all the trials and tribulations of moving to a new country, to a new level of football before showing Sunderland exactly what he can do, but we’re still way too early to be writing the move off.

Sunderland have rarely got it wrong with their recruitment as of late and that needs to be remembered when assessing Rusyn’s opening two months with the club.