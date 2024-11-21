Sunderland have had a strong start to the season and the recruitment team at the Stadium of Light will already be finalising plans ahead of the January window.

Pleasingly for the Black Cats, they aren’t in a position where they need to panic, and it will be a case of adding quality if the right opportunities arise.

Championship Table (as of 20/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

However, it’s not going to all be about incomings, and whilst Sunderland won’t want to lose any key players, there are some on the fringes who may want to depart.

And, it would be no surprise if Nazariy Rusyn fell into that category.

Nazariy Rusyn’s time at Sunderland so far

Sunderland moved to bring in the Ukrainian striker in the summer window in 2023, and, on paper, he appeared to be a decent addition that fitted into their transfer strategy.

Rusyn had been scoring goals in his home country with Zorya, having previously featured for Dynamo Kyiv and Legia Warsaw.

Just a month after his switch to Wearside, Rusyn was called up to the Ukraine senior squad, so it looked as though the Black Cats had secured someone who was very highly-rated.

Yet, it’s fair to say that Rusyn’s time in the Championship hasn’t gone to plan.

Nazariy Rusyn is not in Regis Le Bris’ plans

The 26-year-old managed just two goals in 21 appearances last season, although it did feel unfair to write Rusyn off completely.

After all, it was a disastrous campaign for the club, and they had three different managers, so it was hardly the best environment for the player to go into.

But, whilst other players have improved since Regis Le Bris appointment this summer, Rusyn has failed to establish himself as a regular.

The striker has managed just six appearances this season, all of which have come as a substitute - and the last of those outings came on October 1.

With Wilson Isidor flourishing, and Eliezer Mayenda and Aaron Connolly ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s hard to see Rusyn’s fortunes changing this season.

January transfer could suit Nazariy Rusyn and Sunderland

The results show that Le Bris has made the right call on his players, as the side are top of the league and on course to challenge for automatic promotion. So, it’s hard to envisage how Rusyn gets a look-in moving forward, unless an injury crisis hits.

Therefore, a January transfer could suit all parties, and it’s something the striker must push for as he looks to get his career back on track and to start enjoying playing regularly.

Some may argue that Sunderland should keep Rusyn around, particularly as they push for promotion, but they should have enough depth to cope as it stands.

As well as that, their transfer strategy is about developing players and selling them on. So, when they’re assessing what’s best for Rusyn’s value, there will surely be an understanding that a move could help, as he looks to impress admirers ahead of the summer window.

It’s a shame for Rusyn and Sunderland that it hasn’t worked out, and a parting of ways could be best for all concerned when the window opens in the New Year.