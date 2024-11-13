Sunderland may have their work cut out in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats have an incredibly young squad this season, but within that squad are some highly talented prospects, including Jobe Bellingham. His older brother, Jude, has become one of the best midfielders in the world, after spending time in Germany and Spain, and it appears that Jobe could be set for a big move abroad himself.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, German giants Borussia Dortmund are very keen on securing a deal for the younger Bellingham brother, after turning Jude into a world-class footballer.

Bellingham will, of course, be very tempted by this move as he would potentially have the opportunity to play Bundesliga and Champions League football, but from a Sunderland perspective, it is terrible timing.

The 19-year-old is currently one of Sunderland's most important players, and Regis Le Bris will be desperate to fend off any interest in January.

It would be far more beneficial for the Black Cats if they were to hold out until at least the summer before selling Bellingham.

Sunderland must not sell Bellingham in January

Sunderland are currently on fire in the Championship, and they must do absolutely everything in their power to keep a hold of their most valuable players for the time being.

Any big outgoings in January could potentially cause disruption midway through the season, which is the last thing that Regis Le Bris needs when his side are such strong contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

Bellingham is certainly one of the Black Cats' biggest stars at present, and he has consistently put on good performances this season under Le Bris.

At times, he has had to play a slightly deeper role than usual, but he tends to thrive when playing more advanced, similar to his older brother.

Bellingham has scored two goals in the Championship this season, one against Derby County and the other against Oxford United.

The midfielder has missed the last two games for Sunderland, as he picked up a red card in their game against QPR and is currently suspended, but his return will be very much needed.

If Dortmund do approach Bellingham in January, Sunderland must hold a firm stance on the situation and avoid selling, as his departure would be a huge blow to the squad. The Black Cats should only be willing to sell once the season is over, as they must avoid any big disruptions midway through such an exciting campaign.

Sunderland's season so far

Sunderland entered a new era in the summer, as a relatively unknown Frenchman, Regis Le Bris, was appointed manager after spending years coaching youth sides in France.

So far, the manager and the club have been a perfect match as Le Bris has managed to get the best out of some of their young talents, including Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

Sunderland currently sit top of the Championship, as they have done for the majority of the season so far, as they have picked up an impressive 31 points in 15 games.

Sunderland's last five results Opposition Result Coventry City (H) 2-2 D Preston (A) 0-0 D QPR (A) 0-0 D Oxford United (H) 2-0 W Luton Town (A) 2-1 W

From those first 15 games, the Black Cats have earned nine wins, while drawing four and losing just two. As well as topping the table, Le Bris' side are also top of the goalscoring charts, having netted 25 in 15.

There is a real belief that this could be Sunderland's year in terms of making a return to the Premier League, but if that is the case, they will need Bellingham every step of the way.