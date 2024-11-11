Few would have predicted just how well Sunderland have started the 2024/25 campaign after they finished 16th in the Championship last time out.

The Black Cats have been fantastic throughout the first 15 games of the season, and head into the third international break of the campaign leading the way, above Sheffield United on goal difference.

While the last week has not been the best by their very own high standards, they continue to remain difficult to beat, losing only twice.

Their ability to concede very few goals has been a large part of their success so far, but their ability to find the back of the net themselves is perhaps the difference maker right now.

Regis Le Bris' side have scored more goals than any other side in the second tier this season, and despite losing Jack Clarke in the summer to Premier League club Ipswich Town, new additions such as Wilson Isidor have helped fill the void left by the talented winger.

The striker has been a fantastic loan signing, and work must be done in the upcoming transfer window to ensure he remains at Sunderland permanently going forward.

Wilson Isidor must be made a priority permanent signing for Sunderland AFC in January

Not much was known of this Black Cats side heading into the season, with a new manager and a host of new players, but those who have made the switch to the Stadium of Light have settled in excellently.

That includes Isidor, who has now scored five goals in 12 Championship appearances, starting in just nine of those matches.

The 24-year-old put in a stunning performance against Coventry City on Saturday, and although his side were held by a brilliant second-half comeback by the Sky Blues, he continued to impress in red-and-white, adding yet another goal to his collection.

Isidor was signed on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer, with a view of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

However, it was revealed at the end of October by the Sunderland Echo that if the Black Cats are promoted to the Premier League, then there is a mandatory clause to make the move a full-time one.

Nevertheless, with their position in the league right now, Sunderland must push for this immediately as soon as the next transfer window opens, and making him a full member of the squad in January may give him further security and help add even more confidence to his game.

Wilson Isidor has helped ease any early Sunderland AFC fears

Heading into 2024/25, Black Cats supporters did have a few worries over where their goals were going to come from this season after their forwards failed to grab the highlights in the last campaign.

But, Isidor has quickly eased any of those fears that they did have, and has proven to be a clinical striker at this level, and at just 24-years-old, he will only develop and become an even better player than he already is.

The Frenchman has formed an excellent working relationship with Romain Mundle, a player who continues to show his worth on the left-wing, and Sunderland now have one of the most exciting and deadly attacking forces in the Championship.

Wilson Isidor's 2024-25 Sunderland AFC Stats (As per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (9) Minutes Played 776 Goals (Assists) 5 (0) xG 3.45 Shots (On Target) 23 (10) Pass Accuracy 83.6% Chances Created 5 Dribble Success 44.4% Touches (In Opposition Box) 171 (39) *Stats correct as of 11/11/2024

There has been no hangover from a poor season in 2024/25 and Le Bris' young team have taken the league by storm early on.

If they continue at their current rate, it seems unlikely that they will still be a second tier club come August, and with Isidor a potential permanent member in their ranks, they may just lift the league title in May.