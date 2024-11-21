Sunderland face Millwall at The Den in the Championship this Saturday with Regis Le Bris in the midst of a suspension and injury crisis, and facing a side who have already beaten both Leeds United and Burnley this season at home.

Before the international break, the Lions defeated third-place Leeds and fourth-placed Burnley at The Den, with both games ending 1-0 to Neil Harris' side, who have been impressive against some of the best second tier teams.

They now face a Sunderland side at a potentially opportune point in time, despite the fact that they are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak. They have drawn their last three games and the first-team squad is likely to be depleted in terms of numbers as well.

Millwall themselves head into Saturday’s game on a seven-game unbeaten run, conceding just twice during this period. Their impressive form has elevated them up the table into eighth, only two points off the top six and with a chance to potentially make ground on the side currently perched on top of the table.

Championship Table (as of 20/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

Saturday is a huge opportunity for both Millwall and Sunderland

Millwall have already laid down some impressive markers this term, but Saturday presents the opportunity for another one, with Sunderland potentially missing up to five first-team players for the game.

Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, and Trai Hume are all suspended, creating a significant selection dilemma for head coach Le Bris. Meanwhile, Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are doubtful after picking up injuries during the international break against Coventry City.

Letting two points slip against Coventry after a position of strength and first-half dominance was both surprising and uncharacteristic of the resilience they’ve displayed throughout the season so far, but recent draws like that will have an already confident Millwall side licking their lips.

Sunderland's credentials will certainly be tested on a regular basis given their run of fixtures for the remainder of 2024, where there are numerous tough challenges to come, perhaps more so than any other top six side at the moment. Millwall away is followed by West Brom at home, Sheffield United away, Stoke City at home, and Bristol City at home in their next five games.

The league leaders head to the capital despite the frustration of three consecutive draws, while Millwall are enjoying an impressive run of form. Recent victories over Leeds and Burnley have propelled them into the play-off race. Sunderland will know they need to take their chances in a game where Millwall create a low-margin environment, and one goal could be all it takes to settle it.

The problem with facing Millwall for any Championship side

Millwall do not want the ball on a regular basis, which allows for very few transitional moments on the counter-attack for teams, which is certainly Sunderland's most productive way of scoring. Therefore, scoring first is essential for Le Bris' side on Saturday.

That will not be easy, though. Defensively, Millwall are tough and well-organised under Harris, thriving on allowing opponents to dominate possession at home before punishing mistakes and making the most of set-pieces. For the visitors, patience and discipline will likely be crucial to breaking them down.

It's already known as one of the Championship’s most notoriously tricky stadiums, with The Den renowned as one of the most intimidating grounds in the country, creating a hostile atmosphere for both away teams and their supporters. The stadium’s compact design and vocal home crowd generate a cauldron-like environment, amplifying every tackle, challenge, and refereeing decision.

Fans play an active role, often unsettling opposition players with relentless noise and vocal support for their side. For teams visiting, breaking Millwall's robust, physical style of play at home is a daunting challenge, as the Lions thrive off the energy of their fans.

The pitch itself feels enclosed, making it an ideal fortress for a side comfortable at playing in gritty, high-pressure games, which are usually low-scoring this season. All of this combines to make The Den a formidable venue, where many of the league's best have left empty-handed already.

Despite their eighth-placed position, Millwall's underlying data suggests that this is an even sterner test than usual for their visitors. According to FotMob, the Lions are fourth for xG generated and fifth-best for xG conceded, meaning they are trending towards being a top six side in their current form.

That perhaps explains why Leeds and Burnley found life to be difficult against Harris' new-look side, who are excellent at home. Sunderland may have to accept a point as a positive result and another step towards their goal.