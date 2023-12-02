Highlights Sunderland's strikers have been ineffective, with all four failing to score a league goal this season.

The club's summer signings focused on quantity rather than quality when it came to strikers, which has impacted their form.

The inconsistent selection of a starting striker has led to a lack of consistency in the team's performances, highlighting the need for a reliable number nine.

Sunderland have had an underwhelming start to their Championship season.

The Black Cats sit 11th in the table, as of the 30th of November, having won eight, drawn two, and lost eight of their first 18 league games. Tony Mowbray appears to have his favourites in certain positions on the pitch, but the one glaring issue is the striker.

Sunderland typically play with a sole striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Mowbray remains indecisive in regard to who he plays there, as there has been very little output from his strikers in terms of goals. In fact, all four of his strikers have failed to register a league goal this season.

In the summer, four new strikers were signed after the club lost Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms, and Joe Gelhardt, but they have failed to replace the goals that this trio brought to the side. It seems that the club opted for quantity over quality in the summer transfer window in terms of strikers, which has had a big impact on Sunderland's form.

Sunderland's current strikers

Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo, and Eliezer Mayenda all signed for the Black Cats in the summer but have failed to kick on at The Stadium of Light.

Sunderland Striker Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Luis Semedo Mason Burstow Nazariy Rusyn Eliezer Mayenda Appearances 13 10 9 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 xG (Expected Goals) 1.43 0.84 1.18 0.29 Assists 0 1 1 0 xA (Expected Assists) 0.08 0.29 0.46 0.02 Big Chances Missed 3 0 0 0 Aerial Duels Won Per Match 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.7 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0 0.4 0 0.7 Possession Lost Per Match 1.8 5.5 2.6 6.0 (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023)

Burstow joined on loan from Chelsea after an unsatisfactory loan spell with Charlton in League One last season. The 20-year-old has made seven starts in the number nine role but has failed to score a goal and has been left out of the starting eleven for several weeks.

Nazariy Rusyn scored 13 goals in the Ukrainian top flight last season but has failed to find the back of the net for Sunderland so far. The striker was handed his first four starts recently in competitive Championship games, but like Burstow, failed to score. Sunderland fans have reason to worry, as they do not have an out-and-out striker who scores goals, so they're overreliant on Jack Clarke on the left wing

Young strikers, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda were also signed in the summer, with the former even being handed the number nine shirt. However, it is clear that Mowbray doesn't put his faith in them to deliver, as they have been handed just one league start each.

What is the ultimate issue?

Whilst the rest of the starting eleven is fairly set in stone most weeks, bar a few changes here and there, Mowbray continues to chop and change his starting striker, and it is becoming a problem. It has become a guessing game as to who starts up top for the Black Cats on a weekly basis.

The side are failing to find consistency in their performances, and this could be down to them not having a regular striker scoring goals. The options are there, but Mowbray is yet to be sold on any of them to be his reliable number nine, which is affecting the side's form.

The transfer business in the summer was clearly focused on quantity over quality in terms of strikers, as young forwards were bought in, but it seems the side needs an experienced number nine to score goals when called upon. January will be a good opportunity to sign just that.