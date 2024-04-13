Highlights Mike Dodds has warned Patrick Roberts the 'penny must drop' for him soon.

Caretaker Sunderland boss Mike Dodds has warned Patrick Roberts that the penny must drop for him at some point.

The message comes amid a difficult season for the 27-year-old, who has suffered with injuries and underperformed when fit.

Mike Dodds' Patrick Roberts warning

Roberts' last start came against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, in a match the Black Cats were beaten 5-1. Since then, two substitute cameos have followed.

Now, speaking ahead of Sunderland's clash with West Brom this weekend, Dodds has been discussing the wide-man's form, urging him to improve.

"He’s refocused, we’ve had an honest conversation after the Blackburn game in terms of where I think he’s at," Dodds explained to the media, via ChronicleLive.

"It’s important we get him on to the pitch going into the summer.

“Pat has got to have a big summer, we’ve had that conversation, he’s got to come back really fit and really strong. Patrick Roberts should be the first name on our team sheet, he should be the pillar for this football club to get back to the Premier League because his ability is completely undoubted.

“Unfortunately for Pat, he will have been at a lot of football clubs where people will have had that conversation, and at some point the penny has got to drop for him.”

Patrick Roberts' career so far

Dodds' words are understandable given that Roberts has had somewhat of a nomadic career so far.

Indeed, despite being just 27-years-old, the winger has played for nine clubs, the majority of which were on loan.

Patrick Roberts' career so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2014-2015 Fulham 22 0 2 2015-2022 Manchester City 3 0 0 2016-2018 Celtic (Loan) 78 18 26 2018-2019 Girona (Loan) 21 0 1 2019-2020 Norwich City (Loan) 4 0 0 2020-2021 Middlesbrough (Loan) 21 1 3 2021 Derby County (Loan) 15 1 1 2021-2022 Troyes (Loan) 2 0 0 2022-present Sunderland 94 7 10

Indeed, having started out at Fulham, Roberts made the move to Manchester City in 2015, and would remain a City player until 2022. Despite spending seven years on the books at the Etihad, however, Roberts made just three senior appearances for the club.

Instead, he was farmed out on loan time and time again, with spells at Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Troyes.

Patrick Roberts' Sunderland career

In January 2022, Roberts finally found a new permanent home with Sunderland, with the club in League One at the time, and he has enjoyed some success at the Stadium of Light.

In his first six months at the club, for example, Roberts and his teammates won promotion to the Championship, with the winger featuring 17 times in League One and the League One play-offs respectively.

Roberts backed this up by some good performances throughout the 2022/23 season, too, with the 27-year-old performed well under Tony Mowbray last campaign as the club reached the play-offs once again.

Indeed, Roberts scored five and turned creator on seven occasions last term, but has been unable to replicate the numbers or performances he produced last season, this.

For example, to date, Roberts has featured in 29 matches for Sunderland this campaign, producing just two assists in those matches.

Just 20 of those 29 appearances have been as a starter, with Roberts in and out of the team even when fit.