Sunderland are currently searching for a new permanent manager following the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray earlier this month.

The 60-year-old survived 15 months at the Stadium of Light, but a 1-1 draw with Millwall proved to be his final game in charge of the Black Cats.

Mowbray led the team to a top six finish in his first season at the helm at Sunderland, but left the side sitting ninth in the table after the draw with the Lions.

Mike Dodds has since taken the reins of the first team squad, winning both of his first two games as interim manager.

This has brought the team back to sixth in the second division, with the Wearside outfit aiming to seal another play-off place this term.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding Sunderland’s search for a permanent successor to Mowbray ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bristol City…

It has been reported by Swedish outlet AftonBladet that Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has interviewed for the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Elfsborg has earned a lot of praise for his work in Scandinavia, and has even attracted interest from the Swedish FA for the international team’s manager position.

However, he has turned it down as he feels it is not the right time to take on such a role, also turning down a move to a Belgian side.

But Sunderland do face competition from an unnamed Championship rival, as they look to appoint their permanent successor to Mowbray.

The 45-year-old has been with Elfsborg since 2018.

Kim Hellberg setback

Sunderland also interviewed Kim Hellberg over the managerial vacancy at the club.

According to The Times, the 35-year-old was viewed as a potential candidate to replace Mowbray.

Related Sunderland handed warning over potential appointment of 37-year-old as head coach Mike Dodds has won his first two matches as caretaker boss of the Black Cats, but Carlton Palmer believes there should be an outside appointment

However, it was reported earlier this week by AftonBladet that the Swede is instead going to take the reins of Hammarby, who are looking to replace now QPR boss Martí Cifuentes.

Hammarby confirmed the news on Thursday, ending Sunderland’s chances of appointing the coach after he agreed a three-year deal.

Reims boss Will Still has been heavily linked with the role, with the Guardian reporting earlier this week that he held positive talks with the Championship side.

However, he has since distanced himself from the English club, indicating that he will remain in Ligue 1 for the foreseeable future.

"Unless Stade de Reims decides to fire me, because we lose matches and you never know in football,” said Still, via the Sunderland Echo.

“My intention is to concentrate on the Lens match and try to win it.

“Then concentrate on the Le Havre match and try to win it then try to finally take advantage of some time off and come back after the break to try to qualify for the Coupe de France.

“That's my intention and my desire today."