Sunderland are continuing to search for a new manager, following the departure of Tony Mowbray last week.

The 60-year-old left the club after 15 months in charge, during which time he has guided them to the Championship play-offs last season.

With the Black Cats once again pushing for a top six spot in the second-tier, they will no doubt be keen to get the situation sorted quickly, then they can turn their focus fully back to on-pitch matters.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation and reports about who might take over from Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news around the Sunderland managerial search, right here.

3 Positive Will Still talks held

Right now, it seems as though the frontrunner to take over from Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, is Reims boss Will Still.

According to the latest reports from The Guardian, the 31-year-old is considering taking the role with the Championship club, after positive talks were held between the two parties.

Indeed, updates from Europe, via Sport Witness, have also suggested that Still is "very interested" in taking charge of Sunderland, with his concerns over how much he will be backed in the January transfer window at Reims, and the fact that he would have an influence in dealings if he joined Sunderland, apparently a factor.

However, with the Belgian under contract at Reims until the end of the 2024/25 season, it is also noted that the Black Cats will have to pay a fee, if they are to secure his services as Mowbray's successor.

2 Dodds set for Sunderland talks

Since Mowbray's departure, it is Mike Dodds who has taken interim charge of Sunderland, doing an impressive job in the process.

Under the 37-year-old, the Black Cats have claimed back to back home wins over play-off rivals West Brom and Leeds United, to ensure they remain well in the hunt for a top six spot in the Championship table, putting forward a strong case of his own for the job.

Speaking after the win against Leeds on Tuesday, Dodds revealed that he is set to hold talks with Sunderland's hierarchy to establish the situation with regards to the managerial hunt, while also confirming that he expects to be in charge for his side's trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland last five matches Date Opposition Result Manager 25/11 Plymouth Argyle Lost 2-0 Tony Mowbray 29/11 Huddersfield Town Lost 2-1 Tony Mowbray 02/12 Millwall Drew 1-1 Tony Mowbray 09/12 West Brom Won 2-1 Mike Dodds 12/12 Leeds United Won 1-0 Mike Dodds As of 13th December 2023

1 Hellberg set for Hammarby

It seems one candidate who will not be taking charge of Sunderland as Mowbray's successor, is Kim Hellberg.

Recent reports from The Times had claimed that the 35-year-old had held talks with Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus about taking over at The Stadium of Light, after leaving his role with IFK Varnamo, after guiding them to a fifth place finish in the Swedish top-flight this year.

However, it has now been reported that Hellberg is instead set to remain in Sweden, and take over fellow Allsvenskan side Hammarby, ruling him out of contention to be the next Sunderland manager.