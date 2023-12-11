Highlights Caretaker manager Mike Dodds is expecting to lead the Black Cats into battle against Leeds United.

His admission comes after their 2-1 win against West Brom.

Kim Hellberg and Will Still are unlikely to become Sunderland's next manager.

Sunderland will have been delighted to secure a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan's men are no mugs and actually won at the Stadium of Light last term, but caretaker manager Mike Dodds managed to guide the hosts to all three points on Wearside and that has boosted their chances of securing a top-six finish at the end of the season.

Dodds is unlikely to be in charge for too long - but as things stand - he lead the Black Cats into tomorrow's battle against Leeds United.

One positive for them is the fact they have the home advantage once more, which should enhance their chances of picking up a point or three.

But Daniel Farke's side have been excellent for much of this term and the Black Cats can't afford to get too carried away despite their win on Saturday.

Another victory tomorrow would be another major boost for the Black Cats though, following the surprising departure of Tony Mowbray who did an excellent job for much of his stay at the SoL.

Championship (5th-7th) [As it stands] P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 20 10 32 6 Sunderland 20 8 30 7 Cardiff City 20 5 30

A new manager is likely to come in eventually - and we have some of the latest news headlines regarding their search for Mowbray's successor.

Mike Dodds expecting to be in charge of Sunderland v Leeds United

Speaking to the Irish News after the Black Cats' win against West Brom on Saturday, Dodds revealed that he's expecting to be in charge for tomorrow's game against Leeds.

He said: "As far as I’m aware I’m in charge on Tuesday, nobody has told me otherwise.

"I will stick to my plan until someone else tells me otherwise."

Mowbray was dismissed during the early stages of last week - and it seems as though the board will take their time to find the right man despite the fact they are entering a very busy period.

Kim Hellberg unlikely to win Sunderland job

According to Alan Nixon, Hellberg is unlikely to secure the top job at the Stadium of Light.

Last week, it was reported by The Times that the Swedish manager was going to be interviewed as a very serious candidate for the job.

The 35-year-old is currently in charge of IFK Varnamo, who currently ply their trade in the Allsvenskan division.

But he may not be too difficult to appoint, with Hellberg looking set to leave the Swedish top-tier outfit.

Will Still not likely to become Sunderland boss

Walfoot (via Sport Witness) believes Reims boss Will Still isn't likely to succeed Mowbray on Wearside.

The outlet believes that the Black Cats will try and lure Still back to England, but he currently looks set to remain in the French top division with his current team.

Despite being born in Belgium, he was previously a coach at Preston North End before moving abroad.

He was originally Oscar Garcia's assistant at his current side before succeeding him.