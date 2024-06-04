Sunderland's lengthy search for the latest man in the Stadium of Light hotseat is still an ongoing process.

It has been just under four months since the Black Cats hierarchy parted ways with their last permanent boss, Michael Beale, who was in charge of only twelve games between December 2023 and February 2024.

Whilst interim boss Mike Dodds took the reins during the second half of the season, which saw the side plummet from the brink of the Championship play-off places to an eventual 16th place finish, several names have been touted for a move to the North East.

Recently, there have been some significant developments regarding Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' search for Beale's successor. With that in mind, here are all of the latest stories on this particular front.

Sunderland target under consideration for Bayern Munich upgrade

One of the Black Cats' more concrete targets comes in the form of Austrian coach, Rene Maric, who is currently the head coach of Bayern Munich's Under-19's side.

However, the recent upheaval concerning the Bavarian giants, which saw Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, could have a knock-on effect on Sunderland's hopes of landing the former Leeds United figure's services.

Through a report by the Sunderland Echo, Sky Germany have reported that Bayern are set to offer the 31-year-old a fresh role within the main coaching setup, despite the fact that details of Kompany's backroom staff are yet to be confirmed.

It was revealed last month by i news that Jesse Marsch's former assistant at Elland Road was on the club's shortlist prior to Beale's short-lived appointment, with the publication claiming in the same report that Sunderland still had the former Borussia Dortmund under consideration.

Sources also previously informed Football League World that Maric worked with the Leeds squad on a greater level regarding the tactical side of the game over Marsch, and was well thought of among the United dressing room amid his growing reputation.

Previous Sunderland target criticised by French pundit

It was known for some time that Sunderland were also keen to bring Will Still to the club, with his rapid development in management being well-documented over the past couple of seasons.

Still first emerged as a target following Tony Mowbray's dismissal last December, whilst in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims, who he eventually departed on May 2nd.

Unsurprisingly, given those developments, the 31-year-old was linked even further with a move to the Stadium of Light, until it was reported by the Northern Echo on Friday that he was no longer in the running for the vacancy, and that the club would be turning their attention to other targets.

The report also stated that Still held reservations over investment and the moulding of his backroom staff. However, in light of reports linking the Black Cats' long-term target with a move to RC Lens, French pundit, Pierre Ménès, has stated that the Englishman still has a point to prove in management.

“I think this guy has a huge cigar. Afterwards, he perhaps has reasons to have it," he told Pierrot La Foot.

Related “Jack Ross MK2” - Sunderland consider 49-year-old for head coach vacancy St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is a contender to become the new head coach at Sunderland.

Sunderland could take "unbelievable gamble" in appointment of 49-year-old

A surprise contender who has emerged in the running for the vacancy is St Mirren boss, Stephen Robinson.

It was claimed by the Sun on Saturday that Robinson is on the club's shortlist after missing out on the aforementioned Still.

Robinson has been a success north of the border, which recently culminated in 'The Buddies' first European qualification since 1987, having finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership and subsequently reaching the UEFA Conference League.

Despite guiding the Paisley-based outfit to back-to-back finishes inside the SPFL top six, Carlton Palmer describes the potential appointment of Robinson as an "unbelievable gamble", having only managed as high as League One in England, having previously taken charge of Morecambe and Oldham Athletic.

"The Northern Irishman took the Buddies into Europe, and back-to-back top six finishes. But for me, I think this would be an unbelievable gamble," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"But the way that it's happening at the moment, Sunderland are running out of candidates to take the job, so they are going to have to take a gamble on somebody who's relatively new to management, and the Championship."

It remains to be seen whether Robinson will emerge as a concrete front-runner, but Alan Nixon also revealed via his Patreon account that the Lisburn-born boss would jump up the shortlist given recent developments regarding Still's snub of the Wearsiders.