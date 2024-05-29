Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new manager after finishing 16th in the 2023/24 Championship season, which ended on May 4th under the stewardship of caretaker boss Mike Dodds.

The Black Cats faithful will be anxious for their club to make a managerial appointment imminently now that it has been almost a month since the season ended, and the summer transfer window opens on 14th June, the same day Euro 2024 begins.

Furthermore, it now seems like a distant memory since the north east outfit dismissed former manager Michael Beale of his duties on February 19th, but the club are still yet to appoint a permanent replacement.

We get into the latest manager news here:

Sunderland rival Burnley interest in Raphael Wicky

According to the Sun, the Black Cats have targeted a new name in their hunt for Beale's replacement, in the form of former Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky, who led the Swiss giants to a league and cup double in 2023.

Wicky's strong record in Switzerland could be a promising sign for the Stadium of Light outfit, but the club will have to fend off fellow interest from Burnley, as HITC have credited the Clarets, who are in need of a fresh face in the dugout following Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich, with interest in the Swiss-born manager.

The 47-year-old began his managerial career as Basel's under-19 coach in 2016, and just a year later became the club's first team manager, who he guided to a second place finish in the 2017/18 Swiss Super League season.

He went on to manage both MLS outfit Chicago Fire and the USA men's under-17 side, before becoming Young Boys boss in June 2022, and he became an instant hit in Bern.

Will Still remains in the running for Sunderland job

Football Insider sources have revealed that, after being interviewed, former Reims manager Will Still remains in the picture as far as the Black Cats' search for a new manager is concerned, despite recent links to fellow Championship outfit Norwich City, who sacked former boss David Wagner following a crushing 4-0 play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

However, as with Wicky, the Mackems are not alone in their pursuit of Still, as French outlet L'Équipe shared on X that Lens are lining up a move for the former Reims boss, while current head coach Franck Haise is set to join Nice, according to the Athletic.

Will Still's Stade Reims managerial record, according to Transfermarkt Games managed 64 Wins 25 Draws 17 Losses 22 Points per game 1.44

After becoming Reims boss in October 2022, Still led the Ligue 1 side to an 11th place finish in the French top-flight at the end of the 2022/23 season, before guiding the club to an even better ninth spot at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

During the two seasons prior to the Belgian-born manager's arrival, Reims finished 14th and 12th respectively, which demonstrates the progress the club have made under the 31-year-old's management.

Carlton Palmer: "Disappointment" surrounds ongoing search

In a Football League World exclusive, Carlton Palmer admitted that he found the Black Cats' ongoing search for a manager concerning: "It's interesting because I think Sunderland is a great football club and they've got some great young talent, but yet they're still to get a new manager.

"One of their targets, Danny Rohl, has signed a new three-year contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

"I know how Sunderland want to run the football club, and that's always going to be a problem if you want to appoint a manager and you're saying that he has to work with the backroom staff that are already there, he can only bring one member of staff in.

"He has to work within their framework, which is that they want to sign young players, develop them and sell them.

"That's fine, but if you're a manager, you're judged on results, you're judged on success, so you want to succeed by getting the club into the play-offs and getting promotion, and to do that, you can't just do it with young players, you need to have a balance of youth and some experience.

"It looks at this moment in time that Sunderland are set to miss out on some of their targets with Bo Svensson also going elsewhere. It's just becoming a difficult time for Sunderland.

"So maybe the Sunderland hierarchy have to look at the way they're appointing a manager.

"It's a great club, and the longer that this goes on, Sunderland can't do any business for the new season unless the board decide on the players who are going to stay and leave, but the later you appoint a manager, the worse it's going to be for your season.

"It is disappointing to see, and I'm sure the Sunderland supporters are disappointed.

"Hopefully something will happen, and they'll get a top manager to come in to replace Michael Beale."