It's been over three months since Michael Beale left the Stadium of Light and Sunderland are still searching for a new manager.

The Black Cats' season fizzled out in a bad way, and they finished 16th in the Championship table. That certainly wasn't what the club's hierarchy had in mind when they sacked Tony Mowbray in early December, and it was a move that cost them dearly.

Sunderland's last five permanent managers Manager Time at the club Phil Parkinson October 2019 - November 2020 Lee Johnson December 2020 - February 2022 Alex Neil February 2022 - August 2022 Tony Mowbray August 2022 - December 2023 Michael Beale December 2023 - February 2024

However, next season is a fresh start, and getting the managerial appointment right will be crucial for Sunderland if they're to be in play-off contention and challenge for promotion.

With that in mind, here is the latest news as Sunderland hunt for a new manager...

Danish boss out of contention to join Sunderland

One of the managers linked with Sunderland in recent times was Danish manager Bo Svensson.

The Sun had reported that he was on the Black Cats' shortlist, but the latest developments mean he will not be joining Sunderland, and he will instead be joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin, according to The Sunderland Echo.

The 44-year-old had been out of work since leaving German outfit Mainz in November, but the Black Cats look set to miss out on the Danish manager, and it's back to the drawing board for Sunderland's hierarchy as they search for a new man.

Sunderland suffer Danny Rohl blow

It looks like Sunderland will miss out on yet another one of their targets as Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl edges ever closer to reaching an agreement to remain at Hillsborough.

Sunderland were interested in the German manager after he pulled off the great escape to keep the Owls in the division, but it's been reported by the BBC's Rob Staton that Rohl is close to agreement with Sheffield Wednesday to sign a new deal, and that negotiations are in the final stages.

This is yet another blow for Sunderland, who are seemingly no closer to appointing a new manager.

Bayern Munich weigh up move amid Sunderland interest

Bayern Munich have considered promoting their U19 coach Rene Maric to first-team coach to stave off interest from Sunderland this summer, according to German journalist Philipp Kessler.

The Bavarian outfit are looking for a new manager themselves, and they look set to appoint Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

However, the German giants are keen to keep Maric at the club amid Sunderland's interest, and they hope that offering him a role with the first-team could be enough to ensure he stays with the club.

31-year-old Austrian Maric is seen as one of the game's most promising coaches, and it speaks volumes that a club of Bayern Munich's stature are keen to keep hold of him this summer.

Championship rivals interested in Will Still

Sunderland have been linked with Will Still ever since Tony Mowbray left the club last December, but they're set to face competition from fellow Championship side Norwich City this summer.

The Canaries are also looking for a new boss following David Wagner's departure, and it's been reported that they are interested in Still, who is set to leave Reims this summer.

This will be a huge worry for the Black Cats, with Still appearing to have been their number one target for quite some time.

Norwich's interest will mean that Sunderland have to move fast if they're to get their man this summer, and after already missing out on a number of targets, they haven't got much time to lose.