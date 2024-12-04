Manchester United have retained their interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

This report from the Daily Mail comes after Sunday's revelation that Spurs were also interested in a move for the 24-year-old, who is continuing to impress at the Stadium of Light.

Patterson may have spent a chunk of the season out injured, but he has shown real promise again when he's played this season. And now he's back in action, he will have the opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats may have gone winless in their last six league games, but they are still in the promotion mix at this stage and may be keen to keep the vast majority of their first-team squad together.

However, questions over Patterson's future have emerged, with the player being linked with numerous top-flight teams in recent months.

