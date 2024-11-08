Manchester United scouts have been going to watch Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg almost weekly this season.

This is according to former United scout Mick Brown, who revealed the extent of the Red Devils' interest in the Black Cats' teenager to Football Insider.

Rigg, 17, has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Regis Le Bris this season, with the Englishman establishing himself as one of the best young talents outside the Premier League.

Getting himself on the scoresheet multiple times this term, Rigg has shown just how much of an asset he can be in the final third, with his contributions helping to take the Wearside club to the top of the Championship table.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland AFC (As of November 8th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 14 Goals 3

Rigg isn't exactly new to first-team football, having made his senior debut under Tony Mowbray back at the start of 2023.

But he has been more involved more frequently this term, starting most games and rightfully retaining his place in the first 11 after some impressive performances.

He will be hopeful of winning more minutes and securing more goal contributions under his belt in the coming months, but it's currently unclear how long he will remain at the Stadium of Light for.

The player isn't short of interest at this point, with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid being linked with a move for the player.

Remaining on Wearside would give Rigg a better opportunity to win regular first-team football in the short term, but he could find it hard to turn down an offer from a club of the Blues' or Madrid's stature.

Double Manchester United revelation emerges amid Chris Rigg pursuit

United are another side that have been heavily linked with a move for Rigg.

Not only have they watched him in action regularly, but Brown has also revealed that the Red Devils and the Wearside club have a good relationship.

He told Football Insider: "He’s definitely one they’re interested in. He fits the profile of a young player who they can help develop.

"They’ve had scouts watching him closely at Sunderland nearly every week this season. They will know how good he is and how far they think he can go in the game, and from what I’ve heard they’ve been very impressed.

"Man United have a very good relationship with Sunderland behind the scenes, too.

"There are a number of young players up and down the country that they’ve sent scouts to watch, but Rigg’s performances have been very, very impressive.

"I think they’ll keep an eye on his progress and then determine whether they think he’s ready for the step up, but all signs suggest he will be capable."

Manchester United may be hoping Sunderland relationship pays dividends in Chris Rigg pursuit

There are likely to be quite a few sides bidding for Rigg in January.

He may be under contract for a considerable amount of time, but that may not deter other teams from making offers for him.

Rigg is a very talented teenager and his price tag is only likely to increase in the next season or two, so purchasing him now may be a good option for a club if they can get a deal over the line.

Man United seem to have taken a particularly strong interest in the midfielder.

And they will be hoping their relationship with the Black Cats, which may have been strengthened during Amad Diallo's loan spell, helps them to get a deal over the line.