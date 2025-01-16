Man United are interested in Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, and they could look to sign the midfielder ahead of the deadline this month, although they face competition from Crystal Palace for his signature.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, is carving out a name for himself in the Championship, having starred for Sunderland as they push for promotion this season.

Championship Table (as of 16/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50

Bellingham has managed four goals and three assists in 23 appearances in the campaign, and he has impressed with his all-round game in the middle of the park.

Man Utd lining up January transfer move for Jobe Bellingham

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Bellingham is attracting attention from clubs in the Premier League.

And, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs’ on the player, and they say it’s not out of the question that they make an offer for the teenager during the winter window.

The report adds that United are focusing on the best young talents in Britain as they look to revamp their squad, with Bellingham coming into that category.

However, they aren’t the only club monitoring Bellingham, as it’s also said that Palace want the midfielder, and they will once again make a push for the player ahead of the deadline.

Sunderland must keep Jobe Bellingham until the summer

We know that Sunderland’s transfer strategy in the past has centred on buying young players for a cheap price, developing them, and selling them on for a huge profit.

So, they could do that with Bellingham this month, and then reinvest the profit into different areas of the team.

But, realistically, they need to do all they can to keep hold of him until the summer.

Regis Le Bris’ side are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion, and Bellingham is a key player in the XI, with his physicality and quality on the ball.

With that in mind, a sale this month makes no sense when you consider how much promotion to the Premier League is worth.

Bellingham appears to be loving life on Wearside, so it’s hard to imagine he will push to leave, even if a club like Man Utd are trying to sign him.

Obviously, it will be a different story in the summer if Sunderland fail to go up, but right now all connected to the club will be focused on improving the squad where possible to ensure Le Bris’ men can make a real go of trying to finish in the top two.