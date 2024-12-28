Sunderland supporters were famously labelled the Roker Roar due to their passion, loyalty and dedication to one of English football's most followed clubs.

The supporters relish the moments when players can match their energy as they strive for their stars to show the same grit and determination that is synonymous with the club.

While players of that ilk are hard to come by, one man who matched the philosophy of the club was Phil Bardsley, whose roar became a welcome addition to Wearside.

Phil Bardsley's opportunities were few and far between at Manchester United

Bardsley emerged at Manchester United during a golden era at the club. Under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils won every trophy on offer and sustained a lasting reign over English football.

Given the success of United, opportunities were limited for players like Bardsley, with the likes of Gary Neville and John O'Shea ahead of the right-back in the pecking order.

The defender featured 18 times for the club over a five-year period and was sent out on loan on several occasions, but what Bardsley truly needed was a fresh start to ignite his career.

Bardsley's desire was evident from day one at Sunderland

In January 2008, the right-back was granted that opportunity and signed for Sunderland in a deal worth £2m. Roy Keane was the man in charge and utilised his links with his former club to sanction the move.

Bardsley slotted straight into Keane's side and played every minute of every game he started, helping the club to achieve their target of avoiding relegation.

What quickly became apparent, was that the right-back was a player who would give his all for the club. He played as if his life depended on it and that was all the Sunderland supporters could ever ask for.

Sunderland were a club who were constantly battling with relegation and when you are in such battles, you need players who are willing to put their bodies on the line.

During his six-year stint in the North East, Bardsley was a constant fixture in the Black Cats' line-up and as the managers chopped and changed, his attitude never wavered.

Bardsley's 2013/14 League Cup contributions will last long in the memory

Perhaps the right-back's most iconic moments came in the 2013/14 season, when the Wearsiders reached the League Cup final under the guidance of Gus Poyet.

Having recovered from a broken foot, the defender was thrust into the starting eleven for the club's round of 16 match with Southampton. Bardsley fired the Wearsiders in front, with the Black Cats running out 2–1 winners.

Football is a game of narratives and Bardsley was set to star in an unwritable script as Sunderland were drawn against Manchester United in the two-legged semi-final.

With the game in the final minute of extra time in the second leg, Bardsley took on a long range effort which David de Gea fumbled into his own net. Then came an outpouring of emotions, as Bardsley's trademark roar triggered the Roker Roar in the away end.

While United managed to level the scoreline, the Black Cats triumphed in one of the worst penalty shoot-outs ever seen to send Sunderland through to an unlikely cup final at Wembley Stadium.

It was clear how much the result meant to Bardsley, who was never offered a proper chance at Old Trafford, but his efforts were always appreciated by the Wearside faithful.

Although that season was his last in the North East, it ended in poetic fashion as the club secured their Premier League status with the defender reaching his 200th appearance for the club on the final day.

Phil Bardsley's Sunderland statistics by season (all competitions) - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2007/08 11 0 0 2008/09 33 1 0 2009/10 28 0 1 2010/11 37 3 2 2011/12 37 2 0 2012/13 22 1 0 2013/14 33 4 0

Bardsley might be considered an old school defender, but these are the types of player that supporters love to watch at their football clubs. The right-back bought into the philosophy of the club and made supporters aware he was on board from day one.

The right-back might not be the highest quality player to grace the Stadium of Light, but fans will always remember him fondly for his infectious roar that took Sunderland to Wembley.