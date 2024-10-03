One man who has been attracting a great deal of interest in recent times is Anthony Patterson.

Premier League links are nothing new for the Sunderland shot-stopper, who was the subject of reported interest from Liverpool earlier in the year, as per The Mirror.

More recently, Manchester United and Everton have been credited with interest, with both clubs looking to add strength in depth to their respective goalkeeping departments.

Patterson responded to the links with an assured performance in between the sticks for the Black Cats against Derby County, demonstrating his improved all round game.

Sunderland responded to their 2-1 defeat at Watford with a routine 2-0 victory over Derby at the Stadium of Light. While the Wearsiders were not at their gleaming best, they showed quality in key moments and demonstrated why they are fancied as early favourites for promotion.

In fairness to Derby, they produced more shots and efforts on target than the home side during the game and on another day could have had a goal if it were not for Patterson, who was at his brilliant best.

The 25-year-old showcased his talent with a complete performance in goal and never looked like getting beat.

Whenever the away side pumped the ball into the Sunderland box, Patterson was there to claim the ball and take the pressure off his defence. Furthermore, when the Rams appeared to be through on goal, the 25-year-old sprung out of his box to be the unlikely winner of the ball.

Derby threatened in the second half and when a dangerous ball appeared to have beaten Sunderland's back line, Patterson was there to produce a phenomenal reaction save.

Although the goalkeeper is not famous for his kicking, he highlighted his development in that area of his game with some precise long balls, reminiscent of Jordan Pickford.

While the 25-year-old is not the crazed bellower that Pickford is, he has a calming and demanding presence between the posts, and it is no shock that he is yet to concede a goal at the Stadium of light with four clean sheets.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 8 Clean sheets 5 Goals conceded per game 0.8 Saves per game 2.9 (79%) Goals prevented 1.31 Accurate passes per game 20.4 (65%)

Although the links to clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton will be tempting, the reality is that Patterson would play second fiddle at all of those clubs.

Given that Patterson is English, it makes him an appealing option for Premier League sides, as they must register a minimum of eight home-grown players within their squads.

At 25, the North Shields-born shot-stopper is still young in goalkeeping years and represents significant potential. Since he claimed the number one jersey at the Stadium of Light, he has improved season by season and will soon be ready for the step-up to the top flight.

However, remaining at Sunderland would be a better option for Patterson if he is to continue his progress, as he will be guaranteed first team minutes for a top Championship club.

With the Wearsiders set to battle for promotion, the 25-year-old is in a prime position and if the club were to make it to the Premier League, then he would retain the number one shirt.

If we have learned anything from how Sunderland conducted business over the summer, it means that the club would not sell Patterson on the cheap, and it has been reported that it would take around £20m to secure his services, as per The Sun.

Whether the club could resist an offer in that region is up for debate, but it puts the club in a strong selling decision, especially if clubs come in for him in January.

Patterson produced a fine display against Derby and demonstrated his complete game in the 2-0 win, which earned him his fifth clean sheet in eight Championship appearances.

With several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the goalkeeper, he is proving why he is worth all the attention.

While a top flight move would be tempting, Patterson's best strategy would be to remain on Wearside and play first team football instead of being a bench warmer at a top flight club.