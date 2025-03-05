This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night saw a handful of first-team players rested by Regis Le Bris, and that afforded chances to youngsters such as Leo Hjelde - who grabbed it with both hands.

The Black Cats had won just one of their previous four league matches before travelling to Hillsborough, and it prompted their manager to shuffle the pack, with Dennis Cirkin and Wilson Isidor two key players who both dropped out.

Le Bris' decision paid dividends - Eliezer Mayenda who came in for Isidor struck the decisive blows with a match-winning brace, whilst Cirkin's replacement Hjelde assisted the Spaniard for his first goal, and put in an all-round solid display at left-back.

Leo Hjelde tipped to be future Sunderland star on one condition

For Hjelde, it was a first start of the 2024-25 Championship season, having made eight tiny cameo appearances under Le Bris.

His only two starts of the campaign came in cup competitions, and it comes after he was thrown right into the mix last February under the management of Michael Beale, who pitched him in after his arrival from Leeds United and started him against Middlesbrough, and the Norwegian would continue to start after Michael Dodds replaced Beale in the dugout.

By the end of 2023-24 though, Hjelde was out of the starting line-up and at times out of the matchday squad, and nearly a year on from his previous league start against Bristol City in April 2024, he impressed enough at Hillsborough to be tipped to still have a bright future at the Stadium of Light by FLW's Black Cats fan pundit Jordan Newcombe.

It does however come with a caveat - Hjelde needs more consistent game-time if he is going to develop into a good Sunderland player - something which has been sparse in recent times due to the depth at centre-back and left-back, which are the two positions he can cover.

"With Leo Hjelde, I do think if he gets more game-time, goes into the right position, whether it's centre-back or left-back, he will be a crucial part of the defence, possibly when someone's injured or not feeling quite right or due to suspensions.

"I do think he's getting back into the rhythm of becoming a good player in the squad, obviously he's only had a few appearances here and there, whether that's been off the bench or anywhere else, but he only made his full starting debut for this league season the other day.

"He did play well, I think he was decent, and he also got an assist which is class. Do I think he can be a top defender for Sunderland? I think he can be a good defender, I do think he has the potential to be one of the top ones. Obviously if he gets more game-time and potentially if he comes in over Cirkin, because it's usually Alese to back Cirkin up but he is injured.

"Anything could happen when it comes to transfers, but yeah, I think he could become a top defender for Sunderland if he gets more chances."

Leo Hjelde will still find it tough to fulfil his potential at Sunderland due to Dennis Cirkin factor

Hjelde's performance on Friday night will have greatly pleased many, but in the short and long-term, his chances of seeing regular minutes on the pitch are slim.

Dennis Cirkin has been one of the best left-backs in the division this season, and even though he was dropped out of the 11 by Le Bris against Wednesday, he's likely going to take his place back sooner rather than later, unless Hjelde can do something amazing.

The same situation will arise at centre-back, with Luke O'Nien, Chris Mepham and Dan Ballard all very experienced, although the latter is out for a number of weeks injured, which is why it is useful to have Hjelde as a cover for that area.

Perhaps the comparisons to Virgil van Dijk a few years ago by his former manager at Ross County were a tad outlandish, but Hjelde has always had plenty of potential - at 21 years of age now he needs to be kicking on, but won't do it if he's stuck on the bench for the rest of the season.