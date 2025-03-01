After watching a Steed Malbranque highlights reel, it's impossible not to help but feel like you are watching an older version of Enzo Le Fee.

The comparisons between the two are clear, given their French nationality, stature and appearances in red and white, but their similarities go far beyond that.

While Le Fee was on his way to supplanting a Malbranque-esque reputation on Wearside, there are two factors he must overcome to achieve the same status.

Le Fee and Malbranque comparisons clear

Thinking back to Malbranque's stint at the Stadium of Light is one that brings a smile to the face, not just due to his ability, but because Sunderland were going strong in the Premier League.

The French magician was instrumental to the Black Cats' brand of football and his technical ability, quick feet and facility to pick out a pinpoint pass was astonishing.

Malbranque's assist tally in his first two seasons in the North East was a true reflection of his creativity, with 13 assists to his name.

When Le Fee first stepped onto the pitch against Burnley, it was like watching a Premier League player and the 25-year-old's swagger was a reflection of his confidence.

Indeed, the midfielder has shown shades of Malbranque in his early performances, with his passing range, natural ability and footballing intelligence reminiscent of the former Black Cat.

After securing his first assist and goal for the club, it felt like Le Fee would push on, but there are now two elements he will need to conquer to replicate Malbranque.

Steed Malbranque's record at Sunderland by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2008/09 40 1 8 2009/10 35 1 5 2010/11 37 0 3

Two hurdles Le Fee must overcome to replicate Malbranque

Le Fee's spell on Wearside was going swimmingly, but after a woeful defeat to Hull City, it was confirmed by the Roker Report that the 25-year-old will be out for six weeks.

The news of the injury was a bitter pill to swallow for Sunderland supporters, who had only just seen Romaine Mundle return from a long-term injury.

His injury means that he is going to have to rely on his teammates for the majority of the club's remaining games, with the play-offs the most likely route to the top flight.

The other obvious hurdle for the Frenchman is his loan deal, which will terminate at the end of the season unless the Black Cats can secure promotion to the Premier League.

If those two scenarios fail to unfold, then Sunderland supporters will feel cheated that they were only able to see such an immense talent for a streak of games.

However, if Regis Le Bris' side can achieve such a phenomenal feat, then Le Fee will have the platform to shine, just like Malbranque did all those years ago.

Related AS Roma sweating about Sunderland AFC situation involving Enzo Le Fee Enzo Le Fee joined Sunderland on loan from AS Roma in the January transfer window

When Le Fee arrived in the North East, it felt too good to be true, and now he faces a spell on the sidelines, supporters have been well and truly grounded.

For a while, it seemed that Le Bris' new addition was primed to lift the Black Cats back to where they belong, to a stage where Malbranque flourished.

Of course, football is a hypothetical game, but if Le Fee and Sunderland can leap over these two hurdles, then the Frenchman can rewrite history at the Stadium of Light.