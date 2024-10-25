When winger Jack Clarke left the Stadium of Light to join newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town in August, it was seen as a huge blow for the Black Cats.

However, Sunderland have got off to a great start to the 2024/25 Championship season under new French boss Régis Le Bris, while Clarke and Ipswich have struggled to acclimatise to life in the top-flight.

It's still early days for the 23-year-old, adjusting to a new club at a higher level, but at the moment it appears that the Wearside outfit got the better of the deal that could reach £20m.

Clarke came through the ranks at Leeds United, making his breakthrough into the first-team at Elland Road in 2018 after impressing in the club's under-23 side.

By the end of the 2018/19 campaign, Clarke had begun to make a name for himself as a bright talent with huge potential. This led to Tottenham paying an initial £8.5m to take the wide player to North London, though the 18-year-old would return to Leeds on loan as part of the deal.

His playing time was limited in the first half of the 2019/20 season, however, with Tottenham deciding to recall him from Elland Road and send him to fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers instead.

Clarke eventually made his Spurs debut in a Europa League clash the following season, but found it difficult to break into the first team picture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ultimately heading out on loan twice more with Stoke City and Sunderland respectively.

The Black Cats signed the winger permanently in the summer of 2022, and the former Leeds youngster became a huge part of everything positive about an inconsistent Black Cats side.

Jack Clarke's career path to date Season(s) Club 2018–2019 Leeds United 2019–2022 Tottenham Hotspur (permanent) 2019/20 Leeds United (loan) 2019/20 Queens Park Rangers (loan) 2020/21 Stoke City (loan) 2021/22 Sunderland (loan) 2022–2024 Sunderland (permanent) 2024 - Ipswich Town (permanent)

Getting regular first-team football, Clarke showed himself to be one of the most exciting talents in the EFL over his two-year (permanent) stay in the North East, making over 100 appearances in total, scoring 28 times, while providing 23 assists for his teammates.

This form prompted Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna to come calling over the summer, giving the former Tottenham man another opportunity in the top-flight.

Clarke and Ipswich are finding life tough in the Premier League

Clarke started the season in superb form with his former club, scoring in Sunderland's opening day win at Cardiff City. However, he's found things much tougher since joining the Tractor Boys two weeks later.

The winger's first start for his new club came in the shock EFL Cup exit at League Two side AFC Wimbledon, with the York-born man playing a part in every game since.

As is the case with many sides promoted from the Championship these days, Ipswich have struggled, and are yet to taste victory in their opening eight top-flight games.

The step-up is huge for a side who were playing League One football just two years ago. Facing Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two matches was a thankless task, and while McKenna's side drew their next four against Fulham, Brighton, Southampton, and Aston Villa respectively, recent setbacks against West Ham and Everton see the Suffolk-based club sit just outside the relegation zone at this early stage of proceedings.

On a personal level, Clarke provided an assist for Liam Delap's opener against the Villans at the end of September, but he and his colleagues have found the step-up difficult.

Sunderland are flying in the Championship

By contrast, the winger's former club are absolutely flying in the second-tier, winning eight of their first 11 games to sit top of the pile after almost a quarter of the season.

48-year-old former Lorient boss Le Bris has put together a young, dynamic unit that has plenty of goals in them from all areas.

The form of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts has seen Clarke's absence barely felt by a group of players clearly enjoying their football at present.

That may come as a surprisingly welcome development to Sunderland's fans, who would have been disappointed to lose their star man at the start of the campaign.

Things could quickly change, Ipswich and Clarke could find their feet and start firing, while Sunderland's form could take a dip. But right now, it appears that things have worked out well for the Black Cats, as the loss of the wide man isn't being felt in the slightest, and there's a possibility the two clubs could swap places in May.