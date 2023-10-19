It has certainly been a promising start to the Championship season for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Having missed out on a second consecutive promotion via the Championship play-offs at the end of last season, the Black Cats have begun this campaign in strong fashion, as they look to go one better this time round.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings, ahead of their return to action after the international break when they travel to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, there has already been plenty of reports emerging around the north-east club in recent days.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the top Sunderland news stories to have broken recently, right here.

3 Six Premier League clubs chasing Jack Clarke

Clarke was a key man in Sunderland's run to the play-off last season, leading to plenty of speculation around his future in the summer, and he has continue to impress for the Black Cats during the current campaign, so it seems interest in him is continuing to grow.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all ready to make moves for the winger in the summer, with Bournemouth, Wolves and Brentford also interested in potentially bringing the 22-year-old to the Premier League.

It is thought Sunderland value Clarke at around £20million, with those clubs ready to open the bidding at £15million, while the winger's former club Tottenham could reportedly be entitled to around 50% of any fee that is paid for Clarke due to a clause in his move to the Stadium of Light.

2 Manchester City, Manchester United keen on Black Cats prospect

Sunderland have developed something of a reputation for bringing through young players in recent seasons, and it seems one of those is now attracting attention before he even makes the step-up to competitive senior football.

According to reports from iNews, both Manchester City and Manchester United are taking an interest in young Black Cats goalkeeper, Matthew Young.

The 16-year-old is already a regular feature for Sunderland at Under 18s level, where it is thought that both Manchester clubs have been watching him throughout the season so far, as they consider moves for a goalkeeper who is apparently expected to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jordan Pickford.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

1 Amad Diallo return mooted

Diallo was another vital player in Sunderland's run to the play-offs last season while on loan from Manchester United, although an injury in pre-season means he is yet to kick on at Old Trafford this season.

With the winger now close to completing his recovery, it was recently reported by iNews that Sunderland would be willing to take the 21-year-old on loan again in January, in order to help him rebuild his match fitness.

Meanwhile, subsequent reports from TEAMtalk have claimed that United would be willing to let Diallo move elsewhere on a temporary basis again at the turn of the year, in an apparent boost to Sunderland's hopes of bringing the winger back to the Stadium of Light.