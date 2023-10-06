Sunderland continued their winning ways with a convincing victory against Watford at the Stadium of Light.

A 2-0 win over 10-men Hornets made it five wins from six for Tony Mowbray's side as they mount another top-six charge.

Back-to-back opening defeats to Ipswich Town and Preston have become distant memories with Sunderland becoming one of the most dominant attacking sides in the division after the first 10 matches of the Championship campaign.

Wins over the likes of Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and now Watford has meant the Black Cats have launched up the table back into the play-off places, sitting fourth with 19 points - eight points off leaders Leicester City.

Attention, however, quickly turns to the weekend as they welcome locals Middlesbrough to town on Saturday with Michael Carrick's side eyeing a fourth league win on the bounce.

Set to be an exciting contest, for now, we take a look at the latest news coming out of the Stadium of Light following their midweek victory.

Alex Pritchard is a doubt for the Middlesbrough clash next weekend after not featuring against Watford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder featured in the previous nine Championship outings despite only starting three matches, while registering two assists against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

The experienced attacking option will be a significant blow to Tony Mowbray's plans but insists he won't rush him back into contention.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he said: "He's probably unlikely to play at the weekend - he's got a slight calf strain. Calf strains are really delicate things. If you gamble, then you can end up with a tear rather than a niggle. It will be touch and go whether he can make it, and I'll sit and have a chat with Alex and see how he feels."

Sam Greenwood returns to old stomping ground

Middlesbrough loanee returns to the Stadium of Light this weekend to face a club he started his career at before joining Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder, who is on loan from Leeds United, has made just one start in six Championship appearances for Boro but will be hoping to make an impression back on Wearside.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: "My family are all Sunderland fans, they'll be there, but I've put my dad in the away end with the Boro fans.

"He doesn't mind. He's just supporting me, I'm sure he'll want Boro to win, he supports his son all the time.

"I'm a Middlesbrough player now and I'll fight for Middlesbrough. It's all about the team I'm at so I'm going to go for the win."

Niall Huggins scores first Sunderland goal

Niall Huggins stole the show against Watford with a mazy run from the right-hand side, drifting past Watford defenders before firing into the top corner for his first goal in the famous red and white stripes.

The 22-year-old has experienced a torrid time with injury as of late, his playing time last term significantly hampered but has come back fit and firing so far the season.

The right-back's solo effort has received rave reviews from his teammates with the former Leeds United man hoping it is a sign of things to come.

Past and present teammates of Huggins were quick to pile on the praise as Stoke City man Lynden Gooch said: "Deserve that lad, well done."

Dennis Cirkin also added: "What a guy, proud of you bro."

Jobe Bellingham, meanwhile, was at it too, as he said: "Class bro".