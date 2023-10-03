Sunderland got back to winning ways last Friday against Sheffield Wednesday after suffering somewhat of a small blip five days previously.

Cardiff City had come to the Stadium of Light and done a job on the Black Cats, winning 1-0 thanks to a late Mark McGuinness header, but the Wearsiders were rampant at Hillsborough as they were three goals to the good before half-time.

Next up for Tony Mowbray's side is the visit of struggling Watford to the North East on Wednesday night in which they will be hoping that they can close the gap on the top three in the league, which of course depends on results between Leicester and Preston North End and then Ipswich's clash with Hull City.

Let's round up the latest news coming out of the Sunderland camp ahead of that contest with Valerien Ismael's side.

Mystery injury set to hamper selection ahead of Watford clash

Tony Mowbray was already set to be missing a few first-team players such as Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin, who remain sidelined, but a new issue has arisen in the build-up to the Watford match.

Mowbray has confirmed that a fresh injury problem this week has meant that his tactical plans and line-up have had to be changed at the last moment.

“Without telling you everything, we’ve had to do some tactical changes today,” Mowbray said, per The Northern Echo.

“You’ll see the team when it comes out, but there’s a big difference with the injury that’s been picked up.

“That’s meant we’ve had to move the team around to make it work.

"We’ve had to do that to make sure we have enough people attacking and enough people defending.

"Otherwise, you have players moving too much in and out of possession and the balance of the team isn’t right.

"There’s lots of tactical stuff we’ve had to, but this group embrace that. It’s good that they want to learn.

“The challenges are always there. We have picked up an injury to a pretty key player in the way we play, but let’s just push on and see if we can keep the fluency of the team going.”

Southampton remain keen on winger

Not content with taking just Ross Stewart from the club in the summer transfer window, Southampton also wanted to raid their Championship rivals for Patrick Roberts as well.

However, the tricky winger remained at the Stadium of Light as Southampton's bid - which totalled £5 million with add-ons according to Sky Sports' Mark McAdam - was turned down.

According to the Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop though, the Saints are not planning to end their interest anytime soon and they are continuing to watch Roberts' contract situation with interest, with it expiring in June 2024 unless he signs a new deal.

Neil makes Premier League claim

Dan Neil has been a regular starter and stalwart for Sunderland in the past few years since coming through the academy, and in the summer window there was shock late interest from Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

Nothing materialised however, but Neil believes he can get to the top flight of English football and fulfil his dreams with the Black Cats.

“I fully believe in this squad that we’ve got here," Neil said, per the Sunderland Echo.

"I know it looks young on paper but I think we are more than good enough to compete at the top end of the table and hopefully achieve that goal of getting back to the Premier League.”