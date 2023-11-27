Sunderland AFC will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday's disappointing defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle as they host bottom four side Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

The Mackems were on a three-game unbeaten streak before the Pilgrims defeated Tony Mowbray's side 2-0 thanks to a stunning strike by Morgan Whittaker and a Finn Azaz goal.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

This loss has seen the Black Cats lose momentum in the play-off race as they are now in ninth, having been leapfrogged by Cardiff City who dramatically defeated Preston at Deepdale on Saturday with two goals in additional time, but North End still remain in sixth.

Upcoming opponents Huddersfield will be looking to build on Saturday's 1-1 draw with promotion contenders Southampton, which was courtesy of a late Ben Jackson equaliser.

Here, we bring you all the latest Sunderland news following the weekend...

Tony Mowbray's striker dilemma

The Black Cats' clash with Plymouth saw Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn in Mowbray's starting XI for the fourth consecutive match, but in that time the former Zorya man has failed to score a single goal - though he did provide an assist in the 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break.

His lack of goal output may see Rusyn dropped from the starting lineup, and an early indication of that may have been shown on Saturday as the striker was replaced by fellow frontman Eliezer Mayenda, who came on for just his second Championship appearance, having picked up an injury in pre-season.

The 18-year-old Spaniard was unable to inspire a second-half comeback as the Mackems succumbed to their first defeat in four games.

Sunderland's top scorer is winger Jack Clarke who has scored nine Championship goals so far, but he has been linked with a move away from the north-east.

Whether or not Clarke departs in January, the Black Cats simply need one of their strikers to step up to the plate and provide the goods, which could mean putting more faith in Portuguese youngster Luis Semedo who has started just one match this Championship campaign.

Sunderland transfer latest

As per The Sun, the Black Cats are interested in signing Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei, but the club will have to work hard to secure his services as a whole host of clubs are interested in the 21-year-old - with Championship rivals Coventry City the latest club named.

The youngster has made 32 appearances for Swedish top-flight side Hammarby and has represented his national team at both under-23 and under-20 level.

This is an interesting report, as the Black Cats already boast one of the second tier's best defensive records with just 17 goals conceded in 19 games, so it could be argued that Mowbray and co should prioritise bringing in a number nine.

Jay Matete has not yet returned to fitness following his long-term injury but Mowbray previously said that the midfielder would be back "sometime in November."

It looks apparent that this may no longer be the case unless he makes a return to the matchday squad on Wednesday as the Black Cats welcome the Terriers.

Defenders Ajibola Alese, Timothee Pembele, and Corry Evans are also yet to return from their respective injury setbacks.