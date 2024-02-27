Sunderland AFC will hope matters on and off the field this week are much more positive than the previous one.

Last week started off on a bad foot as the Black Cats suffered a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City, which in the end resulted in manager Mick Beale losing his job.

It was then announced by the club that Mike Dodds will be taking caretaker charge of the club until the end of the season, something that may please supporters.

This isn’t Dodds’ first spell in charge of the club, as he took the reins after Tony Mowbray left the club. Dodds’ first game in charge in his second caretaker spell ended in disappointment, as the Black Cats suffered a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

So, overall, it was a very disappointing and frustrating week for the club, as their chances of reaching the play-offs took a big hit. Sunderland now sit in 10th place on 47 points, eight adrift of the top six, with 12 games left to play.

Championship table (As it stands February 27th) Teams PL GD PTS 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44 13 Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14 Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 33 -12 39

Sunderland are not out of the race, so Dodds will be doing what he can to get the team firing as they hit the busy end of the season.

As the club prepares for their next game, we have decided to look at the latest news coming out of the club…

Mike Dodds makes a Sunderland play-off claim

As previously mentioned, Sunderland suffered a 2-1 defeat to Swansea in Mike Dodds’ first game back in charge of the club.

The Swans' Brazilian winger Ronald got on the scoresheet twice in the first half before Luke O'Nien pulled a goal back in the second half, but it turned out to be just a consolation goal.

That defeat to the Welsh side meant it was three defeats in a row for the Black Cats, with their last win coming against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Despite the drop in form and defeat on Saturday, Dodds remains optimistic about Sunderland reaching the play-offs.

He told The Northern Echo: “There are still 12 games to go, and I am going to be really naturally optimistic because I know we have some really good players.

“The result today isn't going to help the push for the top six, but we still have 12 games to go, I'm still confident in the way we work, I'm still confident in terms of the group we've got.”

Carlton Palmer questions Alex Neil link

Sunderland have placed Dodds in charge until the end of the season, meaning no new manager will be coming in during the remainder of this campaign.

However, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be looking at who could be their next manager, and managers could be putting their names forward for the vacancy.

That seems to be the case with Alex Neil, as according to journalist Alan Nixon, Neil would welcome the chance to return to the Stadium of Light.

But former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has questioned the link, stating that he thinks it would be highly unlikely Sunderland revisit the former manager.

He exclusively told Football League World: “Reports are suggesting that Alex Neil, former Sunderland boss, would be interested in exploring the option of returning to Sunderland.

“Neil led Sunderland out of League One through the play-offs and was doing very, very well at Sunderland before walking out to take the Stoke job and in doing so he criticised the way that the club was run and the transfer situation with the hierarchy.

“So, that's not going to change, and I think the way that he left the football club was not in a good way and then his comments.

“So, I think it's highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit the Alex Neil situation, and again, I thought at the time, you know, I do rate Alex Neil as a manager, and he's done very, very well at previous clubs, but it's surprising how many times, when you, do walk out, and I understand his reasoning for doing so because obviously Tony Mowbray had the same problems with Sunderland, also he took over and got them in the Championship play-offs.

“He also questioned the hierarchy of the situation as regards transfers etc. and the way the club was run.

“But i think it’s very unlikely Sunderland would revisit and bring Alex Neil back and, unfortunately for Alex Neil, he moved on to Stoke, and he didn't fare very well there given the opportunities that he was backed in the transfer market by that club.”

Jack Clarke’s Sunderland wish

It looks as though the upcoming summer transfer window could be where Sunderland finally lose their star player, Jack Clarke.

It has been reported by Football Insider, that the Black Cats are resigned to losing the winger, but the club are still holding out for £20 million.

It has now been reported by the same outlet, that Clarke is hoping Sunderland do not stand in his way when it comes to leaving this summer.

The 23-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, but it seems the player is ready to take that next step for the right opportunity.

West Ham United are one side that are said to be keeping an eye on the player, as well as Crystal Palace and Championship side Southampton.

Clarke has been in excellent form for Sunderland once again this season, as he’s scored 15 goals and recorded four assists in 33 league appearances.