Sunderland's pursuit of a Championship play-off place was dealt something of a blow on Saturday afternoon, as they lost away at Stoke City.

Jack Clarke's equaliser after Ryan Mmaee had opened the scoring for the hosts proved not to be enough for the Black Cats, with Luke McNally's effort shortly after half time enough to earn all three points for the Potters.

That means it is now back to back defeats for the Black Cats, having lost 4-0 to Middlesbrough just before the October international break.

Even so, Tony Mowbray's side still sit sixth in the Championship table, and will be looking to turn things around quickly, when they face league leaders Leicester City at The King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the latest Sunderland news ahead of that game, right here.

Following a loan spell where he helped Plymouth Argyle lift the League One title last season, Matete has endured a frustrating time of things since he returned to Sunderland over the summer.

Since linking back-up with the first-team squad at the Stadium of Light, the central midfielder has been unable to make a single appearance for the Black Cats during the current campaign due to a knee issue picked up in pre-season, though it seems he may not be too far away from a return now.

Providing an update on the 22-year-old ahead of that clash with Stoke, Mowbray revealed that Matete is making positive progress in training, meaning the Black Cats boss now expects to have the midfielder available for selection again, next month.

Mowbray explains striker decision vs Stoke

One intriguing tactical call made by Mowbray in Sunderland's defeat to Stoke, was the decision not to start a recognised centre forward against the Potters.

Instead, both Nazary Rusyn and Mason were introduced shortly after the hour-mark in that game, with Mowbray explaining post-match that their absence from the starting XI, was down to the fact that they had only trained with the squad for a couple of days ahead of the trip to Stoke, having been on international duty.

Mowbray was instead seemingly keen to work with a side that had been together for longer in the build-up to that game, especially given the success they had enjoyed while playing without a number nine last season.

Johnson extends Hartlepool loan

Last month saw Sunderland send young defender Zak Johnson out on loan to Hartlepool United, in a bid to get him more game time.

That does seem to have worked out, with the 19-year-old starting five league games for the National League side, while also featuring once for the club in FA Cup qualifying.

As a result, with that initial loan deal having been set to expire, it is now reported by The Hartlepool Mail, that the fifth-tier club have taken up the option to extend that loan deal for Johnson until January, meaning the teenager should continue to get regular game time over the next few months.