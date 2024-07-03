Highlights Sunderland focusing on transfers for 2024/25 season after a disappointing 16th place finish in the Championship.

New head coach Regis Le Bris plans to bring in experienced players for the upcoming campaign.

Sunderland leading the race to sign free agent Divin Mubama and showing serious interest in Oli Norwood.

With a difficult season now finalised for Sunderland, their attentions can turn to the transfer market and investing into the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

After an underwhelming season of stagnation in the second tier in finishing 16th in the league, there are bound to be a number of changes behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the futures of many players up for discussion in both the short and long-term.

The club have had five permanent managers in just over two years and will hope Regis Le Bris can take a young squad to the next level. The capture of Le Bris from Lorient makes him able to assess the playing squad and hit the ground running ahead of pre-season.

Dragging things out any further could have seen the Black Cats fall behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season, having only signed goalkeeper Simon Moore so far in the transfer market.

However, in the meantime, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Regis Le Bris explains transfer situation

New Sunderland head coach Le Bris has clarified where the club's position is on summer recruitment and backroom staff acquisitions. Speaking to the media for the first time since being appointed, Le Bris has said that he is looking to bring in a couple of players who have experience of playing in the league.

Signings are needed, partly due to his lack of confidence over whether the current group can implement his high-pressing style of play. "I’m comfortable with the [recruitment] process right now," the Black Cats' head coach said, via the Sunderland Echo.

"I don’t know the result because it is very complex. I’m comfortable with the process. The team is young but the two previous seasons they gained some experience so I think it’s useful for the next events.

"We are looking at one or two more experienced players for the Championship. These kind of players could be young, could be older."

Mowbray wanted to bring in a similar type of player last summer - ones with more know how and nous - but his ideas largely fell on deaf ears, according to the Northern Echo.

Speaking of experienced players, Sunderland are set to face competition from fellow Championship outfits West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the race to sign Oli Norwood.

That's according to journalist Michael Graham, who provided an update via his Twitter/X account on Tuesday evening, as the Black Cats prepare for their first season under the management of Le Bris.

This latest update from the reporter states that the North East side hold a "serious interest" in Norwood, who remains a free agent at present following the Blades' relegation from the Premier League. f

However, fellow Championship outfits in the form of West Brom and Watford also expressing an interest in striking a deal for the 33-year-old metronome.

Sunderland in pole position to land Divin Mubama

Sunderland are said to be leading the race to sign free agent Divin Mubama this summer, according to the latest update from GiveMeSport.

The teenager is now without a club after his contract with West Ham United expired over the weekend, with the Black Cats now in pole position to secure a switch for the striker.

The report goes on to state that the forward has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across the continent after leaving the Hammers, but the Wearsiders are looking to pounce after his recent contract rejection.

Goals were an issue last season, with many of Sunderland's needing to come from midfield. Last season, they signed Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow, and Luis Semedo - and they recorded a combined total of three goals.