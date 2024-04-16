Three games remain for Sunderland AFC in what has been a frustrating Championship campaign.

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Black Cats on and off the field, while unlike last term, they have nothing riding on their final three games of 2023/24.

Mike Dodds was handed the reins on a temporary basis a few weeks ago, but it didn’t do much to stop the club from drifting away from the play-offs.

While there hasn’t been much on the recent games played, Sunderland have managed to turn their form around, with them now losing just one of their last five games and unbeaten in the last three.

That run includes a surprise 0-0 draw away at Leeds United and a 1-0 win away at West Brom, results that have lifted the Black Cats to 13th place on 56 points, comfortably above the relegation zone, but also too far away from the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands April 15th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 42 -1 63 11 Cardiff City 43 -12 59 12 Bristol City 43 4 58 13 Sunderland 43 2 56 14 Swansea City 43 -9 53 15 Watford 43 1 52 16 Millwall 43 -13 50

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday as they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light, so while that game approaches, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of the club…

Sunderland are among the sides interested in Oxford United’s Josh Murphy

It was reported on Monday by The Sun that five Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Oxford United’s Josh Murphy.

The report goes on to name the five clubs, which are Southampton, West Brom, Sunderland, QPR, and Hull City.

However, they do face competition, as there is also said to be interest from the MLS in the former Norwich City winger.

Murphy has been with the League One side since 2022 when he joined the club after leaving Cardiff City once his contract expired.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal that now expires at the end of this campaign, meaning these interested parties can sign the player for nothing.

He's been in brilliant form recently as well – scoring six goals and providing four assists in his last 12 League One games.

Carlton Palmer tips Josh Murphy to replace Jack Clarke at Sunderland

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested that Murphy could be brought in as a replacement for Jack Clarke.

The winger has been Sunderland's talisman this term but is drawing links with a move to the Premier League and Europe ahead of the summer.

Palmer told FLW: “QPR have joined the list of clubs interested in Josh Murphy.

"It's also believed that Sunderland are keen on Murphy, who could be an ideal replacement for Jack Clarke.

"Clarke will undoubtedly leave the club in the summer. His agent, Ian Harte, has made that clear that he will move on to pastures new.

"While we know that QPR are looking at Murphy as an ideal replacement for Chris Willock.

"He's got Championship pedigree, and he's now having a fantastic season, the Oxford winger.

"He's available on a free transfer, he's experienced at 29 - but you know he can, and has, done it at that level.

"It would be a good bit of business, on a free transfer as I say, for QPR, as would it for Sunderland.

"I don't know whether he would fit into Sunderland's criteria, though. They like to sign young players and sell them for big transfer fees.

“So he wouldn't fit into the model that Sunderland are looking for, or what they have put in place in the past, but I do think it would be a great signing for either football club.

"He's done fantastic this season, and he has the pedigree, so getting his signature on a free transfer would be excellent business.”

Dan Ballard opens up on Sunderland manager situation

Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard has revealed that he and his teammates haven’t thought much about who the club’s next manager could be.

While he also went on to add that respect for current interim boss Mike Dodds has risen since he took charge for the second time.

The Black Cats have had three managers in charge throughout this turbulent campaign, one of a few factors that hasn’t helped them achieve what they did last season.

"It doesn’t really get discussed. There is no point looking into the future. We just have to focus on now, listen to the man in charge at the minute and what will be will be.” Ballard said, via the Sunderland Echo.

"I think he said it himself (Mike Dodds), the Blackburn game was a learning curve for him, not to come off the players because it was our fault.

"Even though it was our fault, he still took the blame, which shows he’s a good coach. We respect him, he’s done really well. He works so hard behind the scenes and it’s nice to be able to deliver some good results for him because he works so hard.

"I think all the lads had huge respect for him before and we maybe have more respect for him now. He’s had to take on a lot of work himself. He did a lot of work behind the scenes before but now the limelight is on him he’s got that extra pressure. I don’t think it will change too much whatever the decision is going forward, but we respect him and like him as a coach."