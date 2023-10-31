Highlights Sunderland's impressive season has been helped by the goal contributions of Jack Clarke, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Tony Mowbray has not ruled out a January sale of Clarke, with potential replacements being considered, such as former loan star Amad Diallo, in the eyes of Carlton Palmer.

The return of injured players like Bradley Dack and Eliezer Mayenda, as well as the anticipated return of Corry Evans in 2024, could be crucial for Sunderland's push for a play-off spot.

Sunderland are enjoying a decent campaign so far which sees the Black Cats sit just one point below the play-offs.

An impressive 3-1 home win over Norwich on Saturday saw Tony Mowbray's men put an end to their three game losing streak.

After 14 games, Sunderland sit eighth in the Championship table and just one point off the play-off spots.

Their league position has been majorly helped by the goal contributions of Jack Clarke, who has scored on nine occasions already this campaign.

However, Clarke's impressive performances in red and white have inevitably caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo transfer latest

Back in the summer, Sunderland rejected a bid of £10m from newly promoted Burnley for the 22-year-old winger.

Mowbray expects there to be further interest in his star man come January.

As reported by the Mirror, Mowbray has not ruled out a January sale of Jack Clarke. The Sunderland boss said: "We had bids for him, and we will have to see what the club’s thought patterns are in January."

In a Football League World exclusive, pundit Carlton Palmer suggested that if the Black Cats do let go of Clarke, they should make a swoop for former loan star Amad Diallo.

Palmer said: "While Tony and Sunderland would not want to see Jack leave, Amad Diallo has returned to full training at Manchester United.

"They could bring him back on loan for the rest of the season and invest the money in other areas of the squad, to push them on to secure a second season play-off spot at the very least."

Latest Sunderland team news

After tweaking his hamstring in early September, Bradley Dack has now been involved in the matchday squad for Sunderland's last two fixtures.

Although he was an unused substitute in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Norwich, Dack may be in Sunderland's starting 11 as they travel to Swansea this weekend.

Tony Mowbray has previously admitted he would be happy to get 25 games out of Dack this campaign, due to his previous injury struggles, so perhaps this setback was to be expected all along.

Meanwhile, popular left-back Dennis Cirkin came off the bench once more during the victory over Norwich, just as he did in the previous match versus Leicester.

These are promising signs for the 21-year-old who, like Dack, has not started since September 2nd due to his recent hamstring injury.

He is now in contention to be in the starting 11 as the Black Cats travel to South Wales on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray's team news update ahead of the Norwich fixture also revealed Eliezer Mayenda had made a return to full training. The 18-year-old summer signing from Sochaux is yet to make a first team appearance for Sunderland following an injury he picked up in pre-season. It is understood that Mowbray considered putting Mayenda on the bench for the Norwich game but opted not to take the gamble.

There is a possibility he will make the squad on Saturday.

Influential central midfielder Corry Evans, who picked up an ACL injury in January, is not expected to make a return until 2024.

His anticipated return could be key for the Black Cats as they enter the business end of the season.

No matter who the Black Cats sign in the upcoming January transfer window, Evans will feel like a new signing and his experience could help see Sunderland over the line as they aim to secure a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.

What does November look like for Sunderland?

If Sunderland get things right this November, they have the potential to amass a very healthy point return.

Swansea City have only won two of their seven fixtures at the Swansea.com Stadium so far this season, so there is every chance that Sunderland could add to the Swans' home turf woes.

The following weekend, Sunderland host Birmingham City who are still yet to adjust to Wayne Rooney's style of play.

Then, after the international break, the Black Cats finish the month with an away trip to Plymouth Argyle prior to hosting Huddersfield Town. Both the Pilgrims and the Terriers sit in the bottom six currently, so Sunderland will be eyeing up a six point return heading into December.