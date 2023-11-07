Sunderland will be looking to build on four points from their last two games when they welcome Birmingham City to the Stadium of Light for Saturday lunchtime's Championship fixture.

After a run of three straight losses, the Black Cats hit back with a home win against Norwich City before making the long trip to Swansea where they were held to a 0-0 stalemate.

There will be a sense of regret that Sunderland didn't come away with all three points after facing a Swansea side who were reduced to ten men in the first half when Charlie Patino was sent off by Bobby Madley for two bookable offences.

However, with a favourable run of fixtures to come, Sunderland will be looking for a strong November which could see them break into the Championship top 6.

Mayenda back in the mix

This weekend's fixture with Birmingham City could see summer signing Eliezer Mayenda make his first-team debut for the club.

18-year-old Spanish youth international Mayenda was brought in from French club Sochaux in July but picked up an injury soon after arriving.

The Chronicle are reporting that Mayenda is close to full fitness and could be in line to take a spot on the bench for the game against Birmingham.

Mayenda recently featured for the Black Cats in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Hibernian but reported some minor discomfort in his hamstring after the game against the Edinburgh-based side, according to the Sunderland Echo.

However, Mowbray told reporters that the decision not to use Mayenda on the bench against Norwich and Swansea was purely precautionary and did in fact make the trip to Swansea but did not make the bench.

Injury round-up

Adil Aouchiche missed Sunderland's games with Leicester City and Norwich through a minor groin problem but made the bench at Swansea despite Mowbray telling the Sunderland Echo he was a major doubt to make the game in south Wales. With Aouchiche seemingly back to full fitness he could be in line to add to his seven Sunderland appearances this season.

Defender Aji Alese is also edging closer to a return, Alese hasn't featured since Sunderland's play-off semi-final defeat to Luton in April. Alese aggravated his thigh injury last month and earlier this month Mowbray said Alese would likely be fit after the international break.

Midfielder Jay Matete could also be set for a return sometime this month. Matete suffered a knee cartilage injury in a game against North Carolina in July on Sunderland's pre-season tour to America but could be set to return earlier than expected after recovering well from surgery.

Finally, Corry Evans is edging ever closer to fitness and could be back on the field come the New Year, according to The Chronicle.

Evans ruptured his cruciate ligament in January against Middlesbrough and hasn't featured so far this season.

Sunderland want Ali Al Hamadi

According to Sports Illustrated, the Black Cats are interested in AFC Wimbledon striker, Ali Al Hamadi.

The 21-year-old Iraq international has scored ten goals in nineteen games in League Two for the Dons last season and has scored five in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Black Cats face stiff opposition for the services of the talented striker with Leeds Live reporting that Leeds United are interested in the player. The Sunderland Echo have also reported that a host of Championship clubs such as Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol CIty and Stoke City are all keeping tabs on the player. The Dons turned down summer bids from Barnsley and Peterborough for the nine cap Iraq international. Leeds Live have reported that AFC Wimbledon want a fee in excess of £1.2 million for the player.

Barnsley starlet Fabio Jalo linked with Sunderland

Sunderland are one of five English clubs linked with 17-year-old Barnsley striker, Fabio Jalo, according to Teamtalk. Premier League sides, Brighton, Fulham and Everton are all thought to be admirers of the Portuguese star, along with Sunderland and fellow Championship side, Leeds United.

Jalo joined Barnsley from Portuguese outfit Benfica and became Barnsley's youngest ever player making his debut at 16. Jalo netted his first goal for the Tykes on Friday as Barnsley were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Horsham United in the FA Cup.

Jalo is out of contract at the end of the season, this means Barnsley may have to sell him in January.

What do the coming weeks look like for Sunderland?

Sunderland welcome a Birmingham City side to the Stadium of Light who are yet to win a game under new manager Wayne Rooney.

The Blues picked up an impressive point against Ipswich Town, albeit in disappointing circumstances after throwing away a 2-0 lead. Sunderland will be confident of picking up three points against the Midlands side which could well move them into the play-off places come Saturday afternoon.

After the international break, Sunderland make the long trip south to face Plymouth Argyle before hosting Huddersfield Town at home to end the month. With both of these sides in the lower echelons of the table it'll provide a good opportunity for the Black Cats to pick up points and push up the Championship table.