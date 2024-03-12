Sunderland have been having a torrid time on the pitch lately.

Mike Dodds took over in interim charge until the end of the season, following the sacking of Michael Beale last month.

However, in his four games in charge so far, they have failed to pick up a single point, which has them now on a six-game losing run.

The Black Cats did have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs for a second consecutive season, but being 11 points off with nine games to go, all hope seems lost.

Here we take a look at the latest news surrounding Sunderland right now, including players closing in on a return from injury, and rumoured incomings and outgoings.

Diallo explains social media deactivation

Amad Diallo was the star for Sunderland last season, with the Manchester United loanee scoring 13 goals as they reached the play-offs.

Amad Diallo's 22/23 stats (league only, as per FotMob) Appearances 37 Minutes 2585 Goals 13 Assists 3 Successful passes per 90 39.8 Pass accuracy 86.3% Successful crosses per 90 0.17 Cross accuracy 16.7% Successful dribbles per 90 2.16 Dribble success rate 47.3% Touches per 90 67.3 Touches in opposition box per 90 4.94

After barely featuring for United after recovering from an injury suffered in pre-season, rumours came about a return to the Stadium of Light, but it never came to fruition.

Diallo recently deleted all of his Manchester United posts on his social media, intensifying rumours of a departure from Old Trafford once again.

However, he has since revealed that this is due to him preparing for Ramadan, a month of fasting which is observed by Muslims.

“I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan. Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did," Amad posted on his social media accounts, before they were removed. “It’s holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting”.

Dack absent from U21 game

Bradley Dack has failed to make an appearance for the Black Cats since Boxing Day due to a hamstring injury.

He is a player that had numerous injuries at former club Blackburn Rovers that kept him on the sidelines for long periods of time.

Now nearing a recovery, Dack was meant to play for the U21s against Manchester City, however he was absent from the squad as Graeme Murty’s side drew 2-2.

So there may be another setback, unfortunately for Dack.

Corry Evans is also set to return soon after being out for almost a year due to an ACL injury.

The 33-year-old midfielder is said to be making an appearance for the U21s against bitter rivals Newcastle United on Monday, despite rolling his ankle in training last week.

Lazio back in for Sunderland duo

Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham are two of Sunderland’s best players, and at the ages of 23 and 18, have very high potential.

In the January window, both attracted interest, but Clarke was under heavy speculation to leave with several Premier League clubs being linked throughout the month.

A club in Europe who were reportedly interested in Clarke in January were Italian side Lazio, and according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), they will be back in for not only Clarke but Bellingham too in the summer.

Sunderland will have a real task keeping hold of both of them in the summer transfer window.