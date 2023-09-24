Sunderland earned an important win midweek as Tony Mowbray went back to his former side Blackburn Rovers.

A 3-1 victory at Ewood Park moved the Black Cats to the play-off places ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash with Cardiff City.

Despite a difficult first couple of games of the new campaign, Sunderland have risen into the top six as they battle for promotion to the Premier League for another year.

The summer transfer window was far from ideal for the Wearside outfit, with targets not arriving until the final days and hours of the market.

But Mowbray’s side are now one of the in-form teams in the division, as they aim to close the gap to the leading pack of Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Leicester City.

While form on the pitch is going swimmingly in recent weeks, there have been plenty of developments off the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Clarke stance

Jack Clarke was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer transfer window just gone.

The Sunderland winger received interest from Premier League side Burnley, with the Clarets seeing an offer rejected.

Mowbray has clarified that the 22-year-old never pushed for a move away from the club despite the interest from the top flight.

The Sunderland boss reiterated that Clarke is committed to the team and focused on helping them achieve promotion this year.

“He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland Echo.

“If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club. He said that to me, so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.”

Sunderland forward pecking order

Mowbray now has plenty of attacking options to choose from following the end of the summer transfer window.

The veteran coach has highlighted his preferred option through the coming weeks, claiming new arrival Mason Burstow is ahead of the likes of Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Hemir.

“I think he’s a bit further ahead because of his understanding of the English game,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“With total respect to Hemir Semedo, I think the level of the Portuguese league he was playing at is so different.

“If he’d scored two or three goals, he’d be feeling much better about himself, I think.

“But at this moment, Burstow, really because of the work ethic he brings, the technical aspects he brings and the fact that he’s scored goals, I think he fits our team at the moment.”

Manchester City eyeing Sunderland starlet

According to The Sun, Man City have set their sights on 16-year-old Matty Young.

The 16-year-old is an exciting prospect coming through the ranks at the youth academy at Sunderland.

The goalkeeper could find himself the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League champions following his recent performances for the U21 side.

Young has been with Sunderland since he was seven-years-old.