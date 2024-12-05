Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman believes that the squad is in strong shape heading into the January transfer window.

There hasn't been too much talk from those within the club about what they are planning to do once the bells strike to signify the start of the new year. Preparations for the first month of 2025 will have been in the works for some time, but now we're getting towards the crunch point.

The only talk of winter moves was when head coach Regis Le Bris ruled out the possibility of a loan move for Tommy Watson. The winger, who was being linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, has made some recent first-team starts, further signifying that he's not available in January.

Injuries and suspensions have contributed to Sunderland's minor setback in recent weeks. They have dropped to fourth in the table, having previously led the rest of the Championship clubs.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 05/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30

Kristjaan Speakman on Sunderland's plans for January

In an interview with the club, Speakman didn't give too much detail on what he specifically wants to get done in the first month of 2025, but he believes that the team is a strong one.

"First of all we have to assess the squad," the sporting director said. "We're coming from a position of strength, and I think the group is in a good place. We have had loads of preparation going around what the opportunities will be and what ifs, if you like.

"But it’s obviously very unique because the season is ongoing through the window. It's different to the summer so we try to be really well-prepared, but you've just got to be diligent in the moment and be able to action things quickly within the month."

Sunderland aren't in a position that too many people expected them to be in before the start of the season. A squad that finished 16th and a new head coach who had just been relegated didn't suggest that they would be one of the top teams in the division, but here they are.

Speakman continued, on the club's beginning of the new campaign: "I think overall it has been a really positive start for us. To integrate the coach, get the group together and refine the playing style has been great. The proof points have been really, really good performances and results.

"The group is in a really positive place, and there’s a lot of players driving the performances on the pitch and around the training facility.

"We have to see 2025 as a lot of opportunity and ultimately be optimistic about what the team can achieve."

January is a good opportunity for Sunderland to cement their promotion-challenging status

The absolute minimum expectation for the Black Cats now is to make the play-offs. It appears that they have enough quality and a good enough head coach for that to be pretty locked in. But you never know, external factors could throw them off track.

If injuries continue to be a problem, Sunderland can start to address them, not directly, more in a roundabout way, in January. There are positions on the pitch which have been shown to be thin in the last month. In the wide areas, both forward and defensive, they could do with having more depth.

A good January will really establish Sunderland as one of the teams who are really going to push for the top two spots, but they need to get their recruitment strategy right in order for that to happen.