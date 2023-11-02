Highlights Sunderland's young star Chris Rigg will be absent from the team in November and potentially December as he has been called up to the England squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Sunderland's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, is proud of Rigg's development and sees his selection for the tournament as a vital and unique experience for the player.

Rigg's absence may cause him to miss several matches for Sunderland, depending on England's progress in the tournament.

Sunderland are set to be without the services of young star Chris Rigg for a period of time in November and potentially December.

That is according to a Sunderland AFC statement released earlier this afternoon, revealing that the 16-year-old had been called up to the England squad set to travel to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Kristjaan Speakman reacts to Chris Rigg news

Speaking as part of the announcement that revealed the news, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman offered a few words.

The key Sunderland figure said it was testament to Rigg's development that he had to have a discussion with Tony Mowbray about how the 16-year-old's absence would affect the club bossses' plans.

"We’re all delighted with Chris’ development and there is a shared sense of pride throughout the club that he’s been selected to represent England at such a prestigious tournament," Speakman said in the Sunderland AFC club statement.

"It’s a mark of his progression that we had to discuss the implications that his absence would have on our squad, but both Tony and I felt this was a vital and unique experience for Chris and we’re looking forward to supporting him from afar.”

When is the FIFA Under-17 World Cup?

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup is set to take place shortly, beginning on Friday 10th November and ending on December 2nd.

The 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be the 19th edition of the tournament, and is being held in Indonesia.

Who do England play in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup?

With the tournament getting underway on November 10th, England do not have to wait long until their own campaign kicks off.

Indeed, the young Three Lions side take on New Caledonia Under-17's on Saturday November 11th, before their second and third group matches against Iran Under-17's (14/11) and Brazil Under-17's (17/11).

England will be hoping for a repeat of their success in the tournament in 2017, when the likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Rhian Brewster, and Morgan Gibbs-White helped fire them to victory and a gold medal.

What matches will Chris Rigg miss for Sunderland?

It is unclear at this stage whether or not Chris Rigg will feature for Sunderland this weekend versus Swansea. However, let's assume that he is in the squad for Saturday's clash.

Given England's group matches, Rigg is certain to miss Sunderland's home match with Birmingham City on November 11th, but with no league game for a fortnight after that, the rest could depend on England's progress.

Were the Three Lions to go all the way and win it, for example, Rigg would miss the clash v Birmingham, the trip to Plymouth (25/11), the home match against Huddersfield (29/11) as well as Sunderand's trip to The Den (02/12).

Given Sunderland's home clash against West Brom is set to take place one week after the final of the tournament, that could be a potential return date for Rigg should England go all the way.

Will Chris Rigg be a big loss for Sunderland?

Whilst they would no doubt like to have him around if given the option, for a few matches, I don't think this will affect Sunderland too much in the grand scheme of things.

Whilst Rigg has featured in six league games already this season, often, these have been short cameos from the bench, and you do feel it is an opportunity for someone else in the squad to step up and handle that responsibility whilst Rigg is away.

Allowing him to go and play at the tournament is certainly the correct call, though, and it will be interesting to see he and the young Three Lions get on over in Indonesia.