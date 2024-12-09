Sunderland returned to form with a double from 18-year-old Tom Watson, securing a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Having gone six games without a win, it was a much-needed result for Regis Le Bris, whose side now sit just two points off second place Leeds United. They also have a five-point buffer to Watford, firmly securing their spot in the Championship play-offs after 19 games.

However, with January approaching, the Sunderland hierarchy will be keeping a keen eye on their players, with several top-tier clubs sure to be interested in their talent.

So far, links have been drawn between Leeds and Dennis Cirkin, while Jobe Bellingham is a name on the lips of Borussia Dortmund. But, rumours that will be of large concern are Anthony Patterson's links to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been superb for the Black Cats since he was immersed into the team in 2021 and if the Mackems sell to United they must do it on one specific condition.

Sunderland can only sanction Patterson Man United deal on one condition

In April, the Express reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal were keen on the goalkeeper, but no deal emerged before the September cutoff.

This has since been followed by keenness from Tottenham Hotspur, while Ruben Amorim's side joined the party last week.

According to the Daily Mail, United view him as an alternative to aging third-choice keeper Tom Heaton, whose contract expires in June 2025. Additionally, the Red Devils are assessing their current squad options in case Altay Bayindir leaves during the January window, with the player keen to secure more first-team football.

This would see a new keeper become of heightened importance and Patterson would fit the bill perfectly.

However, he is pivotal to Regis Le Bris, who will be keen for his number-one goalkeeper to remain at the Stadium of Light until the summer. This is where a compromise can be made by the Sunderland hierarchy, who should only sanction a January transfer for Patterson if a six-month loan-back clause is included in the deal.

This would not only see Patterson secure a deserved move but would give him the opportunity to aid Sunderland in a bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Anthony Patterson deserves a chance in the Premier League

While many might view a move to become a third-choice keeper at United as a step backwards, it is likely he would quickly establish himself as the reserve option to Andre Onana.

His performances for Sunderland this season have been admirable, with the 24-year-old keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just 12 goals in 15 games. This has also seen him achieve a save percentage of 75%, and he has earned comparisons to England number one and former Black Cats star Jordan Pickford.

Anthony Patterson Sunderland 24-25 Appearances 15 Clean Sheets 7 Goals Conceded 12 Save Percentage 75% Goals Prevented 1.15 Source: FotMob

At present, you could argue that he has earned his chance in Premier League football, but it makes sense for him to rejoin the Mackems for at least six more months.

This will not only enhance his development but could also provide him with further opportunities to prove to Amorim that he is a more reliable option than the inconsistent Onana.

For Sunderland, this has to be a priority as behind Patterson they have Simon Moore, who across his career has rarely been first choice.

Time will tell whether United meet Sunderland's valuation, but if they do, the Black Cats must ensure they include a loan-back clause.