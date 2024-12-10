This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland AFC have had a difficult few weeks, and they had started to fall away from table toppers Sheffield United, but a 2-1 win at the weekend has reignited hopes of an automatic promotion battle.

Despite Lewis Koumas opening the scoring for Stoke City after just six minutes on Saturday, the Black Cats showed great character and came from behind to take all three points on a very stormy day at the Stadium of Light.

Tom Watson equalised just a minute after the Potters had taken the lead, before he netted the winner late on - his first two goals in professional football. The 18-year-old is yet another young ace making a name for himself on Wearside, and Regis Le Bris will be extremely excited for the next few months and years with the talent.

However, he is not the only player proving himself at Sunderland this season, and their current squad is filled with stars that will play top flight football in the next few years.

Jobe Bellingham named in player value debate

The Black Cats will be one of several clubs in the Championship who may spend the January transfer window holding onto their players before making moves for new ones.

The likes of Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham have all been linked with moves to the Premier League, and in the latter's case, the Bundesliga.

Therefore, they will be more than prepared for a worst-case scenario, where at least one of them departs from the Stadium of Light to make their name elsewhere, and they will need an adequate fee if that is to happen.

Football League World has asked their Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke, which player he believes has the highest transfer value.

"Right now, I think the one with the highest price-tag is Jobe Bellingham," he started.

"I feel like I talk about him every week on here, but I mean he's just getting better and better by the week. He's obviously got the name which helps, but I don't think that's part of it really. I think he's got his own ability, which is incredible.

"I think you have to value him at £25m+ already and maybe more if he comes to have a really good season by the end of this year, and I think he will."

Jack concluded: "So, yes, he’s the one man for that question, Jobe Bellingham."

Bellingham's potential is incredibly high

The 19-year-old has become a crucial cog in the Sunderland machine since signing from Birmingham City last summer, and he is maturing beyond his years already as a footballer.

In the summer, Brentford and Crystal Palace had both taken an interest in him, but he signed a new deal with the Black Cats, securing his future until June 2028.

Jobe Bellingham Sunderland AFC Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 16 (16) Minutes Played 1408 Goals (Assists) 2 (2) Shots (On Target) 24 (5) xG 1.31 Pass Accuracy 86.1% Chances Created 22 Successful Dribbles 10 Tackles Won 24 Duels Won 95 Aerial Duels Won 28 Recoveries 87 *Stats correct as of 10/12/2024

However, if his current club do not reach the Premier League sooner rather than later, it would be a surprise to see the midfielder stay in the north-east, with his potential incredibly high. Le Bris will have his work cut out in January to keep the likes of Borussia Dortmund away, with the German giants targeting him after his brother, Jude, played in yellow-and-black from 2020 to 2023.

Bellingham has a bright future ahead of him, but the correct decisions need to be made in the next few weeks and months to ensure that he fulfills the potential that he has, and his development is not hindered.

Sunderland have plenty of talent coming through the Academy of Light to help replace him when the time is right, but ensuring that they get a credible transfer fee is a must.