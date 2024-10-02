Sunderland AFC returned to the top of the Championship on Tuesday night following a fantastic 2-0 win over Derby County at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor's second goal in two games sealed the victory after Jobe Bellingham spectacularly gave the Black Cats the lead five minutes before half-time.

The 19-year-old's 25-yard strike was his first goal of the season, after finding the back of the net seven times in 2023/24, and showed why there is a lot of speculation over his future.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who has been excellent for the Rams inbetween the posts so far, was well beaten by the zipping shot, giving Sunderland control in a game that, up to that point, had been relatively end-to-end.

Jobe's wondergoal has earned praise from all corners of the internet, but perhaps the highest compliment that has been paid has come from his own family.

Jude Bellingham reacts to Jobe's goal

The Bellingham family is starting to form its own dynasty, with Jobe's brother Jude currently the star of both Real Madrid and for the England National Team, but he still takes time to keep an eye on his younger sibling.

The midfielder came through the Birmingham City academy before going on to play 44 times for Blues' senior side, and therefore, the 21-year-old is no stranger to the Championship, and will know just how difficult a league it is.

However, Jobe is slowly starting to find it an easier stage to play on, and his goal against Derby has proven his talents even further.

It prompted a simple three-word reaction from his superstar brother on his Instagram story: "Boy is different 🚀"

He also quoted a video of Jobe's strike on his X account, writing: "😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨"

Jobe has the ability to reach similar heights to Jude eventually

At just 19, Jobe has a fantastic career ahead of him, and will play top flight football relatively soon, whether that is with Sunderland or with another club.

Compared to his brother, he is a bit of a late bloomer, but he has been able to carry the pressure that the Bellingham name carries excellently, and is maturing into a brilliant footballer.

He oozes calm and class while on the ball, and possesses the ability to carry his team on his back when given the opportunity to. But there is still a rawness that comes with his young age, and getting into more advanced positions to score and assist more should be a priority of his to take his game to the next level.

He recorded just one assist last season, and while he has matched that already in his first seven appearances of 2024/25, a player of his quality should be raising that number to the double-figure mark to prove why he has been linked with a move to Brentford, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 55 Goals 8 Assists 2 *Stats correct as of 02/10/2024

Nevertheless, more strikes like the one he scored against Derby will only raise his stakes further, and make him an elusive target in the next year, and one that Sunderland will not want to let go of.