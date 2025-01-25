Sunderland have submitted a loan-to-buy bid in their quest to recruit Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy.

This is according to journalist Gokmen Ozcan, who revealed this update on Asist Analiz.

The Black Cats have already made one high-profile signing during the January transfer window, with Enzo Le Fee making the temporary switch from AS Roma.

This was seen as a very impressive addition, but there may be more work for Regis Le Bris' side to do before the January window deadline passes.

The striker area is one department that could potentially need to be addressed, considering their mixed fortunes in this area.

Wilson Isidor has turned out to be a very shrewd addition, but Ahmed Abdullahi is yet to make his mark, having spent much of the season out injured.

Eliezer Mayneda, meanwhile, is still developing, and Nazariy Rusyn could potentially leave the Stadium of Light before the January window closes.

With all of this in mind, more depth and quality may be required in the forward area to give the Wearside outfit the best chance of securing promotion at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland eyeing move for Semih Kilicsoy

Kilicsoy can operate as a winger, as well as a striker, and has played out wide on numerous occasions this season.

He has also made some valuable contributions this season - and has been a fairly decent asset during his time at Besiktas.

Semih Kilicsoy's spell at Besiktas (All competitions) Appearances 67 Goals 14 Assists 9 (As of January 25th, 2025)

According to journalist Ozcan, the Black Cats have submitted an offer to take the player on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with a purchase option and a bonus set to come into play if they are promoted back to the English top tier. This purchase option is thought to be around the €20m mark.

Le Bris' side aren't alone in this race though, with Ajax also thought to be in the mix for him. They are reportedly planning to offer Ahmetcan Kaplan as part of a deal to lure the 19-year-old to the Netherlands.

Semih Kilicsoy could be an exciting signing for Sunderland

Kilicsoy is only 19 at this stage, but has a decent amount of senior experience under his belt.

He may not have been a goalscoring machine this term, but he is making some valuable contributions in front of goal.

No doubt ready for life at the Stadium of Light if he makes the move there, the teenager could make a short-term impact on Wearside if he joined.

The Black Cats need someone who can make a short-term impact in their quest for promotion - and Kilicsoy could also be a valuable long-term addition.

This could end up being a deal that benefits the Black Cats hugely, but whether they can come to an agreement with Besiktas remains to be seen.