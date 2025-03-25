This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham is attracting heavy interest from clubs higher up the English pyramid, which can come as no surprise given his talent and pedigree.

The young midfielder signed for the Black Cats back in 2023 from Birmingham City in a deal worth £3 million, and it is fair to say that he has already paid that off with some brilliant performances for the club.

Last season, he showed Mackems glimpses of his potential and this campaign that has turned into regular contributions with Bellingham forming a brilliant partnership in midfield alongside Dan Neil.

Jobe Bellingham's Selected Stats 2024/25 Stats Per 90 Passes Attempted 40.02 Pass Completion (%) 84.80 Progressive Passes 4.82 Progressive Carries 1.31 Successful Take-ons 0.92 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.78 Progressive Passes Received 2.82 SOURCE: Fbref.com

This has attracted multiple clubs across England and Europe, with Manchester United outlining him as a key target in the summer. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, while Borussia Dortmund would like to see the 19-year-old follow the path of his older brother.

For the Red Devils, who are planning a major clear-out, Bellingham presents an attractive option and could serve as the cornerstone of their midfield for years to come. Of course, Sunderland won't lose him on the cheap, but they will know his trajectory is far beyond the level that they currently play at.

Sunderland AFC: Jobe Bellingham to avoid Manchester United move if Red Devils swoop

To get a Mackem point of view on Bellingham's potential move to Old Trafford, Football League World spoke to their Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, who urged the youngster to avoid Manchester United, citing the recent struggles of new signings at the club.

"I think there are 19 clubs I would rather Jobe Bellingham go to in the Premier League - actually 18, because of course not Newcastle," Austwicke told FLW.

"We've seen what happens. Amad is probably the exception of players who have signed for Manchester United and dropped off in recent years. There are obviously a few more, but all these young talents seem to lose all their ability as soon as they step foot into Old Trafford.

"I would hate to see that happen to Jobe Bellingham because he has such a high ceiling. He needs to go to a stable club.

"Someone like Forest or Brighton - we are bigger than Brighton, Brentford, Palace – but he needs somewhere stable where he can grow and develop more in the Premier League, rather than shoving him in at Manchester United.

"He probably would get into their team, but I wouldn't want him to go there at all - it would feel like a silly move."

Jobe Bellingham may have a ridiculous amount of pressure on his shoulders if he makes Man United move

On the face of it a transfer to Manchester United sounds like a dream move for any young player, but the way events have unfolded at Old Trafford it seems like a club to avoid.

Recent young signings like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled to cope with the pressure and supporters have high expectations of those who pull on the shirt.

For this reason, a move to a developmental club like Dortmund, Brighton, or Crystal Palace may be his best option to gain an immersion into top-flight football. His brother took a similar path and he is now consistently performing for Real Madrid.

Of course, two players' careers can't follow the exact same path, but at 19, Bellingham still has plenty of time to make bigger moves later in his career.

For now, his focus must be solely on promotion from the Championship, and then he can assess his options in the summer.