This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland AFC's team is filled with young talent from the goalkeeping department, all the way through to the forward line.

It has been these youngsters that have enabled the Black Cats to start the season so successfully, winning six of their opening nine Championship games, losing just twice, results that have taken them to the top of the second tier.

One of those young aces did not come through the ranks at the Academy of Light, but was in fact signed from former Championship rival, Birmingham City, in June 2023 - that being Jobe Bellingham.

Since making the move to Wearside, Bellingham has started to show signs of becoming a superstar, and if he and the rest of his team-mates can keep their performances up, promotion is potentially on the cards in 2024/25.

However, if Sunderland are not able to reach the Premier League at the end of the campaign, then the younger brother of Real Madrid ace, Jude Bellingham, could find himself departing, as he will have suitors chasing his signature.

Jobe Bellingham will have Premier League aspirations

While he is still relatively inexperienced, Bellingham has started to prove this season why there is hype around him, with his thunderous goal against Derby County a true indication of his talent.

At just 19, he has an extremely bright and long career in front of him, and making the wrong choice in the next 12 to 24 months could hinder the midfielder rather than help him.

But, with his brother's success, and teams in the top flight potentially wanting to recreate that with a Bellingham of their own, it would not be a surprise to see the former Blues youngster the subject of a lot of interest in both the January window and beyond.

Football League World's Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, was asked about Bellingham's future, and whether he thinks the teenager will stay at the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the campaign, and how much he could be worth if those top flight suitors come calling.

"So, by the end of this year, it will be the end of Jobe’s second season in a Sunderland shirt, and he'll be 20 years old come the summer. I think if we get promoted, we'll keep hold of him because he's a really important player and I think he'll want to play Premier League football with us," Jack told Football League World.

"But I could see him potentially moving on if we don't go up because, along with someone like Chris Rigg, he’s definitely proven himself.

"Two full seasons of Championship football is enough for a Premier League side to pick him up, and I just hope we demand a decent fee at least.

"I think that it's hard to say how well this season's going to go, but I think you could demand about a £15 million - £20 million fee for Jobe Bellingham by the summer."

Sunderland hold all the cards with Jobe Bellingham

Whilst there were bids from Crystal Palace and Brentford in the summer, the Sunderland hierarchy turned these offers down, allowing Bellingham to focus fully on his preparation for the season.

The 19-year-old does seem to be extremely happy at Sunderland, and was rewarded for his performances in his breakout campaign with a new contract that extends his stay at the Stadium of Light until 2028.

This does deal a huge blow to clubs attempting to chase the youngster, as this long-term deal will only increase the transfer fee that the Black Cats can demand from those interested.

While there will be a lot of hype around Bellingham, there are still parts of his game that are very raw, and he does need to start increasing the number of goals and assists that he picks up.

All of his goal contributions in professional football have come since leaving Birmingham, but he has struggled to pick up assists in particular, registering just two in his Championship career so far.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland AFC 2024/25 Stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 9 (9) Minutes Played 810 Goals (Assists) 1 (1) Chances Created 14 xG 0.67 xA 0.24 Pass Accuracy 84.7% Dribble Success 80% *Stats correct as of 11/10/2024

There is no doubt that Bellingham will become a major star in the coming years, but sticking with Sunderland for the time-being could be the best thing for him.